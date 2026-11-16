Carson Beck Debut Reveals Cardinals' Big-Picture Problem

GLENDALE — It's hours after action at State Farm Stadium concluded, and the Arizona Cardinals' roof is no longer open. The once sun-filled top of the stadium now sits capped with stadium lights illuminating the field where the Los Angeles Rams handed Carson Beck a 34-6 loss in his debut.

It's a perfect representation for how the Cardinals' season has quickly turned. A win last week in Seattle would have pushed Arizona to 4-5 on the year, keeping them alive in the playoff hunt and injecting a massive boost of hope in a year that wasn't expected to yield anything close.

Yet including today, the Cardinals' last two losses now sink them to 3-7 on the season. Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur knows what's at stake to finish these last seven games — and what isn't.

"We got what we've got right now," LaFleur told reporters post-game, as injuries have plagued Arizona's roster.

"It is what it is, and I told the guys there's no magic wand. There's no magic savior. We have seven more weeks of a massive evaluation to see how this roster's going to look. I put it on front street for the guys. It's shared accountability. It's collective."

Beck was the lone bright spot for Arizona on a day where practically nothing went their way, and that speaks volumes on Arizona's biggest issues.

"All in all, for the amount of plays and what we asked him to do, I was impressed with what we asked," LaFleur said of Beck. The third-round pick completed 11-of-18 passes for 108 yards and two interceptions.

" ... It's just a collection of errors on offense. All you ask these guys to do is do their job and I thought he did his job."

The box score doesn't show, but Beck looked competent and in control — something Cardinals fans have been clamoring for. Beck pushed the ball to all three levels of the defense and was massively held back by his teammates.

Beck's arrival to the field was met with a harsh reality — that even if he was their best player on the field tonight, the Cardinals have so many other holes to fill across the roster.

Beck was sacked five times by Los Angeles' defense. The Cardinals rushed for just 34 yards tonight on 11 carries. While Trey McBride paced Arizona in receiving, Beck's crew of scout-team pass-catchers had drops in key moments through the first two quarters before things got out of hand.

Defensively, the Cardinals again didn't stop a team from reaching 30 points. Week 10 marked the seventh time in the last nine weeks where Arizona allowed a team to reach that coveted benchmark. Their performance today was capped by allowing the Rams to get possession with 12:15 left in the fourth quarter... and couldn't muster a single stop before the clock hit zero.

Collectively, the Cardinals can't get anything going on both sides of the ball. That's been a familiar tune for much of the regular season.

The issue isn't Beck playing well. It's that the Cardinals are trying to solve the most important position in sports, and their rookie quarterback played considerably well with absolutely no help around him, and nothing to show for it.

"We have seven more weeks and like I said, we're going to take it one week at a time, but it's going to be a great evaluation over these next seven weeks to see what we've got and see how we're going to build this thing," a clearly frustrated LaFleur added post-game.

Whether Beck is a building block for LaFleur and the Cardinals in the future still remains to be seen. That's a question that will be answered in due time.

However, Beck's performance offered a clear reality check: While injuries have thrown this season sideways, the Cardinals' overall philosophy on team-building and lack of depth again has been exposed.

And that's not something that can be fixed in free agency — or a single draft class. Getting key players back healthy will be needed, though this was a similar drum beat we heard prior to the start of last season.

The Cardinals can't afford to equate health for progress. Their third-round rookie quarterback made that clear tonight in his debut.