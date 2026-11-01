4 Cowboys vs Cardinals Bets to Cash Your Week 8 Parlay

It's nearly time for Week 8 action between the Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals.

We've got our final lists of inactives, which gave both respective teams a big boost in terms of injuries ahead of today's 11:00 AM MST kickoff.

We scoured the internet to find some of the best Cowboys-Cardinals bets of the week. Here's what we found:

OVER 54.5 Points

Iain MacMillan, SI: "I don't see any other bet to place for this game other than the OVER. While 54.5 is a high number, I think it should be even higher. The two defenses in this game are 28th and 32nd in opponent EPA per play and 29th and 31st in opponent yards per play.

"Meanwhile, the Cowboys' offense is one of the best in the NFL, and the Cardinals' is respectable in its own right, ranking 13th in success rate.

"Let's sit back and root for points in what should be a chaotic game."

Michael Wilson OVER 53.5 Receiving Yards

Jason Logan, Covers.com: "Sunday’s trip to Dallas is a pass-positive game script for the large road underdog and while QB Jacoby Brissett has fallen off a cliff, he faces a soft Cowboys secondary making all QBs look like Pro Bowlers (opponent passer rating of 105.2). Most of Wilson's Week 8 projections sit north of 60 yards with a ceiling of 70 yards receiving. My forecast comes out to 63+ yards, buying back a market that was as high as 80+ just three games ago."

Dak Prescott OVER 2.5 Passing Touchdowns

BettingPros: "Arizona has allowed 17 passing touchdowns this season, a league-high mark. Dallas should look to target the Cardinals through the air, especially in the red zone. It could be a big game for Dak Prescott, who just threw for three TDs against the Eagles last week. He only has 13 passing scores over seven games this year, but an outburst at home could be coming in this matchup."

Jeremiyah Love ANYTIME TD Scorer

Gilles Gallant, Action Network: "Most of the TD scorer lines for this game are steamed with such a high total, but if RB Jeremiyah Love is back, he's the Cardinal we want to back.

"Love has scored two TDs this season (one via run, one via pass) and has shown flashes of why he was selected with the third overall pick in the NFL Draft. He leads the team in red-zone carries per game, and backup RBs Tyler Allgeier and Zonovan Knight haven’t been able to capitalize on the lead role.

"I know the Cardinals have a habit of giving up on top-five picks in the draft (see Marvin Harrison Jr.), but they just drafted Love to be their workhorse after an excellent college career. Facing a Cowboys defense that ranks 27th in defensive DVOA against the run with nine rushing TDs allowed (bottom three in the NFL), this should be a good spot for Love to find the end zone.

"As I mentioned, this game is super chalky for TD scorers with seven players listed at less than +200, implying there’s going to be a lot of scoring."

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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