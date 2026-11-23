ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals have fired defensive coordinator Nick Rallis.

With just six games left in the season, the Cardinals move into the final block of games with Teryl Austin calling defensive plays for Arizona — a unit that has allowed 323 points thus far, second-to-last in the NFL.

It's been anything but pretty in the desert.

Rallis spent nearly four full seasons calling plays for the defense, and whether it be Austin or another fresh face, the Cardinals' defense will look different in 2027.

Three players who could be on the chopping block after Rallis' departure:

Budda Baker

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) runs onto the field before a football game between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 34-6. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Baker was nearly dealt at the trade deadline, though the Cardinals ultimately hung on to perennial Pro Bowl player. For what exact reason remains unclear, as Baker was open to a trade and the Cardinals got a considerably pristine offer for his services — rumored to be a second-round pick.

Rallis loved deploying Baker in a handful of ways, though Arizona's next coordinator may want to find a safety that better fits a hybrid or coverage role. For as strong as Baker is playing near the box and disrupting run plays before they even begin, it's no secret his lack of success in coverage has led to targets from opposing quarterbacks with high success rates.

A new coordinator might just want a centerfield-type safety with better ball/coverage skills while also injecting some youth at the position as well, as Baker turns 31 on Jan. 10.

Josh Sweat

Nov 15, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) runs out of the tunnel at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sweat had his best statistical seasons under former Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon, who was just fired this past offseason. Rallis, who was with Sweat in Philadelphia and Arizona, was hoping to continue that success without Gannon in place.

Sweat's had a less than ideal outing in 2026, which first began with a mysterious offseason full of absence before a slow start to the regular season followed. His name flooded trade rumors, though like Baker, he didn't land anywhere.

Sweat was coveted by Rallis, but now a new coach has no strings attached to an outside linebacker who is looking for either a new deal or a trade elsewhere. This is probably the easiest chopping block prediction to make, as Sweat was already believed to be on the way out after this season.

The end of Rallis' tenure, and a severed connection from the prior coaching staff that played a big role in helping land Sweat in the desert, is the icing on the cake.

Garrett Williams

Oct 11, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals cornerback Garrett Williams (21) against the Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams was used all across the board by Rallis in his 3-4 defense, mostly as a slot corner though he also played on the boundary with a bit of safety as well. Despite being a third-round pick that emerged from the draft with a torn ACL, he quickly emerged into one of the better slot corners in the game.

Since, he's fallen. Williams suffered a torn Achilles at the end of last season but managed to heal in time to be healthy for the beginning of 2026. That's ultimately proved to be for nothing, as Williams has effectively been benched in recent weeks and is a pending free agent this offseason.

Perhaps Rallis would have been able to convince the Cardinals to bring Williams back as their secondary continues to play musical chairs. That feels like a long lost hope with Rallis now out of the picture.