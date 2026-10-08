Cardinals Add Star Defender to Week 5 Injury Report vs Lions

The Arizona Cardinals added defensive lineman Walter Nolen III to their Week 5 injury report against the Detroit Lions today.

Nolen, after practicing fully yesterday with no issues, was added to Thursday's report due to a calf injury. He was limited.

This would be a massive loss if the Cardinals aren't able to have Nolen available on Sunday, as Arizona's season is on the verge of slipping away after a 1-3 start.

Full breakdown for each side:

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report

Oct 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive line Walter Nolen III (97) reacts to a sack during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DNP: Jordan Burch (personal), Isaiah Adams (ankle), Andrew Wingard (knee)

Jordan Burch (personal), Isaiah Adams (ankle), Andrew Wingard (knee) LIMITED: Jeremiyah Love (ankle), Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (back), Walter Nolen III (calf), Karson Sharar (hamstring)

Jeremiyah Love (ankle), Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (back), Walter Nolen III (calf), Karson Sharar (hamstring) FULL: Budda Baker (rest), Isaac Seumalo (rest), Josh Sweat (rest/groin)

Sharar was the other new addition for the Cardinals' Thursday injury report.

Baker, Sweat and Seumalo all returned from veteran rest days on Wednesday in full capacity, which is a good sign.

Adams was previously ruled out by Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur while Wingard and Burch have now missed consecutive days, potentially putting their spot in doubt for this Sunday.

Nolen's gotten off to a slow start this season, though LaFleur was shared some words of encouragement.

“Yes, he just needs to keep going at it. I love Walt and he wants it really, really, really bad. And that's what I respect," he said.

"I look at people's intentions, and I know his intentions are that he wants to help this team and he wants to be productive. He just needs to keep going."

Detroit Lions Injury Report

Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch (32) after practice during OTAs at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park on Thursday, June 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

DNP : Ben Bartch (foot), Rock Ya-Sin (hamstring)

: Ben Bartch (foot), Rock Ya-Sin (hamstring) LIMITED: Brian Branch (Achilles), Cade Mays (wrist), DJ Wonnum (back), Tyleik Williams (foot)

Williams was the only change on Detroit's side of things, going from DNP to limited on Thursday.

The Lions, statistically with one of the NFL's best offenses, move into the weekend with offensive coordinator Drew Petzing's familiarity as a potential bonus as prepration for his former team continues.

"People are going to have their narratives probably about it, including us. Drew definitely has his spin on that offense, but it’s the Detroit Lions offense," LaFleur told Cardinals media this week.

"They’re doing a lot of the stuff that they’ve done in the run game. They’re doing a lot of stuff that (Lions QB) Jared’s (Goff) has been really, really successful at — almost at MVP caliber levels and stuff. With all the same basically skill that they’ve had there for four years now or so. Then the bookend tackle and all those kinds of things. A lot of the same, but he’s definitely put his little flavor on it for sure.”

Final practice reports for both sides will emerge on Friday.