Cardinals-Lions Official Week 5 Injury Report

ARIZONA — The first injury report for Week 5's tilt between the Arizona Cardinals and Detroit Lions has been revealed.

Both teams hit the practice field Wednesday for the first time in prep for their clash at State Farm Stadium:

Arizona Cardinals

Oct 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs with the ball against the New York Giants during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DNP: Josh Sweat (rest/groin), Budda Baker (rest), Isaac Seumalo (rest), Isaiah Adams (ankle), Jordan Burch (personal)

Josh Sweat (rest/groin), Budda Baker (rest), Isaac Seumalo (rest), Isaiah Adams (ankle), Jordan Burch (personal) LIMITED: Jeremiyah Love (ankle), Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (back)

Jeremiyah Love's ankle injury should keep him healthy and ready to go for this week despite his appearance on the report, according to head coach Mike LaFleur.

"No, it shouldn't impact [him]. But again, the best I can just tell you guys is maintenance. Just maintenance throughout the day, and then when we get to Sunday," LaFleur told reporters on Wednesday.

Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch (32) after practice during OTAs at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park on Thursday, June 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

DNP : Ben Bartch (foot), Tyleik Williams (foot), Rock Ya-Sin (hamstring)

: Ben Bartch (foot), Tyleik Williams (foot), Rock Ya-Sin (hamstring) LIMITED: Brian Branch (Achilles), Cade Mays (wrist), DJ Wonnum (back)

Earlier today, Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke on trying to get Branch back into the mix.

"Look, we know there’s going to be a little bit of kicking the rust off just to get back into all of those, back to the player that he was. It’ll take a minute," said Campbell (h/t Lions On SI).

"However, he’s an instinctive, aware player and he is a violent player. And so he’s got a knack for the football and his production, even if it’s not what it was in the immediate, as he grows back to that will have an impact, I believe."

What's Next for Lions and Cardinals?

Oct 4, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell looks on during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Lions and Cardinals will practice twice more this week (Thursday and Friday) before revealing game statuses such as questionable, out or doubtful after Friday's practice.

On Saturday, the two sides will have the opportunity to make up to two standard practice squad elevations. These could be key in revealing who teams believe will be healthy or unavailable for Sunday.

On game day, a final inactives report is due 90 minutes ahead of game time at State Farm Stadium. With a 1:25 PM kickoff, this report will be due at 11:55 AM on Sunday.