Cardinals Update Jeremiyah Love Injury Before Lions Game

TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals are expecting running back Jeremiyah Love to be available for their Week 5 matchup against the Detroit Lions after suffering an ankle injury in their Week 4 loss to the New York Giants.

"No, it shouldn't impact [him]. But again, the best I can just tell you guys is maintenance. Just maintenance throughout the day, and then when we get to Sunday," Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur told reporters on Wednesday.

Love was seen on the sideline having his ankle worked on and did not appear on the Cardinals' final drive to potentially win the game in Week 4. He was out-snapped 36-30 by fellow running back Tyler Allgeier.

This ankle injury is different than the one he suffered during preseason play, which kept him out for multiple weeks. He has yet to miss a regular season game.

“He’s been dealing with it for a little bit, but it’s just a management-type thing,” LaFleur said earlier in the week on Monday. “It’s like he tweaks it and then he feels fine, so we’re just trying to manage that. He’s doing a good job with it, too.”

Arizona will reveal their first practice injury report of Week 5 later today. The Cardinals will practice three times this week before designating players as either out, questionable or doubtful on Friday.

More on Jeremiyah Love's Injury

Oct 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants safety Tyler Nubin (27) tackles Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Love, just four games in his rookie season, addressed the grueling physicality of playing in the NFL as a rookie after the loss in New York.

"My body sometimes is down, sometimes tired. So it's just managing those things. And coaches know that. This is probably gonna be the longest year of my life," Love said after Week 4.

"I just want to manage that workload. So today just obviously making sure to keep an eye on managing me. But I didn't go out there hurt anything or anything like that. They're doing what they need to do to keep me up so that I can finish the season."

The Cardinals have been insistent on splitting touches between Love and Allgeier to steady the workload of the former number three overall pick.

Love thus far has 55 carries for 223 yards (4.1 YPC) and one touchdown on the ground. As a pass-catcher he has 11 receptions for 36 yards and one receiving touchdown.

The Cardinals are 1-3 on the season and are hoping to avoid a fourth consecutive loss after winning their season-opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.

If he's able to go, the Lions' defense has allowed the most yards and second-most points per game thus far, which opens the door for a big day for Love.