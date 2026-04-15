Cardinals Doing Last Minute Draft Homework on Ty Simpson

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals perhaps saved the best for last.

On the final day of allowed Top 30 visits, the Cardinals are meeting with Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson.

On the final day that prospects are allowed to make pre-draft 30 visits, Alabama QB Ty Simpson is visiting the Arizona Cardinals today. pic.twitter.com/ipwn1Rt5BJ — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 15, 2026

Simpson has been a passer widely connected to the Cardinals near the end of the first round/early second round as a possible puzzle piece for head coach Mike LaFleur and his projected offense.

With the NFL Draft being such a crapshoot, it's rare you find often connected and reported likings between players and teams outside of the top ten, though the Simpson to Arizona has been a train on its tracks for quite some time now.

After moving on from Kyler Murray this offseason, the Cardinals weren't able to snag their franchise passer of the future in either free agency or the trade market. With 2025 starter Jacoby Brissett already in store, Arizona didn't feel pressured to immediately find a solution.

Yet that opportunity could come in just over a week, as Arizona marches into the draft with the highest odds to take Simpson out of any NFL team.

The Cardinals may feel inclined to trade into the back end of the first round to ensure they take Simpson while sitting at their 34th overall pick could also get the job done.

Simpson is quite a polarizing prospect in his own regard, as the Crimson Tide passer doesn't fit the mold of NFL quarterback play in terms of frame (6-1 height) and experience (just 15 starts in his college career). Others will point to the drop in play against larger opponents down the stretch of last season as well.

Yet the upside is very much there with Simpson, who has a blend of mobility, processing and arm talent to become an effective passer at the next level. A team such as the Cardinals would be banking on traits as opposed to production with Simpson.

That's where the divide on Simpson arrives, at least in Arizona. Will the Cardinals again want to bank on an undersized quarterback after failing to see sustained success with Murray — who was by far a better quarterback prospect coming out of college? Do the Cardinals feel the need to address their quarterback spot right away as opposed to building the rest of the roster and waiting for the 2027 crop of passers?

Those are all questions that will be answered in due time, though the timing of Simpson's visit in the desert just might be telling.