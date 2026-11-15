Three Last-Minute Bold Predictions for Cardinals-Rams

The Carson Beck era starts for the Arizona Cardinals as they face the Los Angeles Rams. This is a huge game for the Cardinals as their rookie quarterback will make his long-awaited debut.

Los Angeles themselves have been on a winning streak and recently welcomed back Myles Garrett to the mix.

So with a red-hot Rams team coming into town, what out-of-the-ordinary things could happen in this game?

Three bold predictions:

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck (19) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carson Beck has a better statiscal game than Matthew Stafford

This Sunday's quarterback duel is a tale as old as time the veteran versus the rookie. It may seem odd that Beck, in his first game, will have a better game than MVP and Super Bowl Winner Matthew Stafford. However, Stafford did not play his best in his first game against Arizona's defense this year.

While his numbers look solid, Stafford missed some key throws that cost Los Angeles a Week six loss to the Cardinals. For Beck, at times, when NFL quarterbacks get their first game, they can throw opposing defenses off their game.

Another way that Beck could have a better game is on the ground. Beck does have some mobility. So head coach Mike LaFleur could dial up some option plays for Beck.

Nov 8, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws the ball against the Washington Commanders during the second quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, even though I believe Beck will have the better game stat wise, I do think Stafford and the Rams ger the win. However, Beck outplaying Stafford, even in a loss will be a huge morale win for the rookie signal caller for Arizona.

The Cardinals Get Early lead

Even though I think Los Angeles will come out victorious, I also think the Cardinals will lead at halftime. So far, leading early hasn't been something Arizona has done this year. In most of their games, they are trailing early.

However, things do bode well for the Cardinals being up early. For starters, with Beck getting his first start, he could come out of the gate firing on all cylinders. The dream for every athlete is to play in the NFL, and this is Beck's first time playing in a regular-season game.

Oct 25, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Additionally, Arizona defensive coordinator Nick Rallis's unit played this Rams offense very tough in Week 6, holding the team to 16 points. Starting this game, Rallis could carry over much of the great defensive scheming from the last couple of quarters against Los Angeles. Ultimately, I do think Rams head coach Sean McVay gets things going in the second half and wins, but leading early against a divisional rival could be a big morale boost for this team.

No receiver in this game has more than 40 yards

Unfortunately, both teams are dealing with a lot of injuries at receiver. On Arizona's side, star wideout Michael Wilson is out for the year after an injury he suffered last week. On the Rams' side, Puka Nacua is on IR and Davante Adams is out for a couple of weeks.

With both teams depleted at that position, it could be a big day for both teams' tight ends. Cardinals tight end Trey McBride could have 100-plus yards. For Los Angeles, they also have some good tight ends on their rosters.

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) spikes the ball after a touchdown catch against the Denver Broncos at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Both organizations like to use tight end-heavy packages in their offense. This game could easily be a tight-end show for both clubs. Also, rookie quarterbacks often target tight ends, so Beck could target McBride often in this game.

Overall, despite the loss, I believe Arizona will compete closely against Los Angeles. Beck makes some good plays in his first start and gets this new era off to a decent start.