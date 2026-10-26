Cardinals Fans Sound Off After Week 7 Loss to Broncos

GLENDALE — The losses continue to pile for the Arizona Cardinals, who fell to the Denver Broncos in 30-16 fashion in Week 7.

The loss dropped Arizona to 2-5 on the year and further down the NFC standings. While there was some hope of a potential upset brewing, Denver was in control for most of action at State Farm Stadium.

We asked, you delivered. Here's Cardinals' fans reactions to their loss against Denver:

Cardinals Fans Got Reality Check

"I thought i knew what the struggle bus was.... AZ has shown there is a worse bus to be on," Bryan A said.

Depression... we might beat Dallass next week but same damn thing all over again. offense can't do anything...O-line is struggling, Burnt Brisket doing Burnt brisket things, bidwill doesn't care since the Broncos fans cut him a check. Back to reality smfh — Ryan Wagner (@RWagz1996) October 25, 2026

Cardinals Fans Ramping Up Pressure on Michael Bidwill

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill was again a massive talking point for fans following another loss.

Bruce added, "This team is so devoid of talent & direction, it doesn’t matter who the coach or QB are. The problem will always be Bidwill. Not worth getting upset over. He doesn’t care as long as he’s getting $. Visiting fans pay $ too when they fill 90% of seats. He gets paid either way."

Ten. In a row. In the desert. Twenty-five teams in NFL history lost ten straight at home. Only one did it while charging fans for parking, beer, and a stadium Wi-Fi subscription. #BidwillOut — RjRjN (@rjrjn) October 26, 2026

"Trade everyone. Brisket released. Beck starting. Owner won’t care all he sees is money," added KIZ.

Cardinals Fans Believe Larry Fitzgerald Deserved Better

The Cardinals, on a brighter note, did induct Larry Fitzgerald into their Ring of Honor today. It was an impressive halftime ceremony that finally brought Arizona's coveted hero home.

"I wish Larry could’ve been presented a game ball! He deserves so much better the product we witnessed on the field today! Sorry Larry, you deserve better!" Chris said.

Bidwill was present for Fitzgerald's speech on the field and was met with boos throughout the stadium whenever the Hall of Fame wideout mentioned and thanked him. Bidwill did not speak at halftime.

Can Bidill sell the team to Larry — Trav Persoage (@olb111) October 25, 2026

Dustin added, "Not easy being a Cardinals fan. The fans in the stadium thing though - Yikes!"

My life as a fan is literal hell pic.twitter.com/jBm0XdzLXa — BirdGang_Dre (@BirdGang_Dre) October 26, 2026

Arizona looks ahead to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8.