Cardinals Fans Sound Off After Week 7 Loss to Broncos
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GLENDALE — The losses continue to pile for the Arizona Cardinals, who fell to the Denver Broncos in 30-16 fashion in Week 7.
The loss dropped Arizona to 2-5 on the year and further down the NFC standings. While there was some hope of a potential upset brewing, Denver was in control for most of action at State Farm Stadium.
We asked, you delivered. Here's Cardinals' fans reactions to their loss against Denver:
Cardinals Fans Got Reality Check
"I thought i knew what the struggle bus was.... AZ has shown there is a worse bus to be on," Bryan A said.
Cardinals Fans Ramping Up Pressure on Michael Bidwill
Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill was again a massive talking point for fans following another loss.
Bruce added, "This team is so devoid of talent & direction, it doesn’t matter who the coach or QB are. The problem will always be Bidwill. Not worth getting upset over. He doesn’t care as long as he’s getting $. Visiting fans pay $ too when they fill 90% of seats. He gets paid either way."
"Trade everyone. Brisket released. Beck starting. Owner won’t care all he sees is money," added KIZ.
Cardinals Fans Believe Larry Fitzgerald Deserved Better
The Cardinals, on a brighter note, did induct Larry Fitzgerald into their Ring of Honor today. It was an impressive halftime ceremony that finally brought Arizona's coveted hero home.
"I wish Larry could’ve been presented a game ball! He deserves so much better the product we witnessed on the field today! Sorry Larry, you deserve better!" Chris said.
Bidwill was present for Fitzgerald's speech on the field and was met with boos throughout the stadium whenever the Hall of Fame wideout mentioned and thanked him. Bidwill did not speak at halftime.
Dustin added, "Not easy being a Cardinals fan. The fans in the stadium thing though - Yikes!"
Arizona looks ahead to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8.
Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!Follow DonnieDruin