ARIZONA — The Beckoning is officially taking over the desert.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck now has his first NFL start under his belt. Despite the team's 34-6 loss to the Rams, Beck managed to play well despite a poor statistical outing and an even more disappointing cast of players around him.

After the game, Beck met with reporters.

The three biggest things he said — and why they matter:

On how he feels after his NFL debut

Beck: “It was a super cool opportunity to go out there and have the chance to be a quarterback for this football team. (It was) obviously not the result that we wanted, but we just probably needed to make a couple more plays. Myself and — we weren't able to do that. But again, for (my) first time being out there, I felt comfortable. I felt like the game came to me well early. Again, I’m just really, really excited about the opportunity that I was given. And again, obviously we didn't get the result we wanted, but we have more games ahead and we'll watch the film, look to get better and then move from there.”

Why it matters: It's all about settling in your own as a rookie quarterback, and that's one of the positives Beck showed on the field. The moment didn't look too big for him. Beck wasn't out of sorts and didn't look lost at any point — which is a huge building block.

On his message to his teammates postgame

Beck: “I just (wanted) to go around to everyone and just tell them that I appreciate them; I appreciate their effort. This is a team game and I am unable to do what I do without all the other ten around me. I’m just appreciating (them) and saying thank you for their effort, thank you for their attention to detail and their sacrifice throughout the week. These weeks aren't easy; you prepare, you prepare, you prepare, and you look for the result you want. We weren't able to get that today, but that doesn't mean that the preparation was put to waste. You love on those guys, you thank them, you tell them you appreciate them, and that's that. We're teammates at the end of the day. We've got to stick together and we have to figure out how to turn this thing around."

Why it matters: Beck was walking around the locker room and personally thanking teammates for their efforts in the blowout loss. Even as a rookie who just played his first game, Beck understands his role as a leader in this moment.

On things he could have done better in his first game

Beck: “I thought for me personally (from a) preparation standpoint, (it) was good. I thought my week of prep and how much (Cardinals QB) Coach (Matt) Schaub, (Cardinals Offensive Coordinator Nathaniel) Coach (Hackett) and Coach LaFleur poured into me and making sure that I was ready for the game, knew the plan and knew what they were doing on defense.

"They did an amazing job (in) helping me be prepared and out there, I felt comfortable. I knew our plan and I felt like I was seeing it well. With all that being said, I think when we have the plays, I’ve got to make them. Especially when you’re playing against a good defense, you can’t afford to not make the big plays and (not) make the big explosives because those are game shifters.

"When you’re not able to do that, the game gets away from you. I think for me it’s just in those moments — it’s the NFL, everybody’s good, so when you are playing these elite defenses, you have to make the plays when they show themselves and we weren’t able to do that in some cases. There were just a couple of third downs in there where we get a conversion, we keep drives going, and get our defense off the field for a little bit. Maybe you get an explosive after.

"Obviously, I just got off the field so I couldn’t kind of pinpoint some of them but really (it’s) just converting better, playing better on third down and then being able to hit some of those deep shots and the explosive plays when we need them because again, those change games.”

Why it matters: Beck is a process-oriented player, which focuses more on the prep rather than the final outcome. That might not mean much in the moment, but when looking at the big picture, the mindset to keep going instead of simply throwing everything away after a loss will prove to be pivotal in the long run.