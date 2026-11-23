ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals fell to 3-8 in Week 11, marking their third straight loss while starting their fourth different quarterback on offense.

Jacoby Brissett's out of the picture. Gardner Minshew is done for the season. Carson Beck is dealing with a back injury with no clear timetable for return while Josh Johnson isn't an ideal starter to end the 2026 season.

A new option emerged for the Cardinals to potentially entertain over the weekend when the Indianapolis Colts released veteran quarterback Daniel Jones, and it appears Arizona's interest in the former first-round pick is legitimate.

What ESPN Said About Cardinals, Daniel Jones

From ESPN's Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter:

"Before he makes the firm and final decision, the Ravens, Patriots and Arizona Cardinals are among the teams expected to at least consider signing Jones." ESPN

The Cardinals, per reports, also were interested in signing Jones before he inked a deal with Indianapolis in free agency a few offseasons ago.

Jones does have to make it through waivers, though he's unlikely to be claimed by an NFL team prior to Monday at 2:00 pm MST.

A team who claims him would take on Jones' $2 million salary for the rest of 2026, a $4 million roster bonus for next season and the $10.51 million injury guarantee per ESPN. The Cardinals are seventh in waiver priority, which is based on the inverse order of NFL standings.

ESPN is also reporting Jones is unlikely to sign somewhere immediately if he does clear waivers, as the quarterback wants to take his time and assess what the next best step is for him moving forward.

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) warms up before the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jones' next team will be an interesting decision, as there's only six weeks left in the regular season. Will he opt to choose for a team he could immediately start for? Or does he join a Super Bowl-caliber team in hopes of providing a quarterback room some veteran experience as a backup?

As for the Cardinals and their interest, it could very well be tied to the overall health of Beck — who was suddenly ruled out for Sunday's Week 11 contest due to a back injury.

Arizona needs to see all that they can of the third-round pick, though if Beck can't go, the Cardinals may feel the need to pivot to Jones — who could likely be had for the veteran minimum if he does indeed clear waivers.