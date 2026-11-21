ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals are officially ruling out Carson Beck for their Week 11 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Beck, initially questionable with back spasms, now has the door shut on his availability as the Cardinals prepare for their road test at Arrowhead.

This officially places Josh Johnson as the Cardinals' starter, which will be Arizona's fourth different quarterback in as many games.

Johnson, 40, was just signed from Cincinnati's practice squad weeks ago. Now, he's on his 15th NFL team after being drafted in 2008.

"You've got to have a baseline talent level, which clearly half the league has felt like [Johnson] has," LaFleur said.

"He is incredible in the quarterback room. He's incredible for the starter. He's incredible for young quarterbacks in terms of just the way he sees the game, his energy, his positivity, how he keeps it real. He's mature, and he can still sling it. He's been in this league. It's not like he was just on the street."

Johnson previously played under LaFleur during their short stint together with the New York Jets.

Meanwhile, Beck is fresh off his first NFL start — though this is the second time he's dealt with back spasms this season.

"I can't answer that because you just treat it. You go with the people that know what they're doing to treat it, and it's not like it's the first time he's dealt with it," LaFleur said when asked if there was any preventative measures the Cardinals could take.

"So he's going about his business. He's going to handle it just like he does preparing for a football game, just like he does playing a football game. So we'll see. We'll see more tomorrow."

Tomorrow has arrived, and as the team boards their plane for Kansas City, Beck will not be on it.