Cardinals vs Chargers Gameday Mailbag: Jeremiyah Love, Walter Nolen + Bold Week 1 Predictions

Happy Arizona Cardinals gameday to all who celebrate!

The Cardinals take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1 action. It's an exciting time for everybody across the desert, where hope is free and records are 0-0.

You have questions. We offered some answers. Thanks to everybody for the mailbag questions, and if you want to contribute next time, you can follow me on X at @DonnieDruin.

Let's dig in:

Would you rather have Jeremiyah Love sit out this game and lose this game badly but rebound in Week 2 and win against a Darnold-less Seattle or Have Love go off this game and possibly win but risk worsening the ankle injury and maybe sit out against Seattle if so? - Stephen B Smith

Stephen, that's a great question, because even though every game is winnable, the Cardinals (despite the spread) have a decent chance this week to win in Los Angeles given it's Week 1and the unknowns that always come from that.

That could place a bigger emphasis on Love needing to play, but the Cardinals aren't in a position to pick and choose when their best players should play. If they're healthy, they should be available.

For what it's worth, we've learned since that Love is playing today.

I'm going option B. Injury risk is always prevalent when you step onto an NFL field and it's absolutely no promise you'll beat Seattle without Darnold either.

Does Will Johnson get his first career interception this game? - Hozai

Hozai, we'd love to see it wouldn't we? Johnson had a fine rookie season but wasn't overly impressive. He had his fair share of struggles like any rookie would, though he also flashed the talent that made him a consensus first round pick before the knee concerns.

Johnson had a pick wiped away last year in the opener in New Orleans — let's say he snags one on a trigger-happy Justin Herbert.

Whats your boldest prediction for Week 1? - Mando

Boldest prediction? This might not be super bold but I think both teams are capable of going over 30 points offensively. Mike McDaniel and Mike LaFleur are both highly respected offensive minds in this league and both teams have firepower on that side of the ball to make it happen.

That, combined with Arizona's defense and the Chargers being a question mark after Jesse Minter departed, makes for a potential firework outing at SoFi Stadium.

Give me your Sunday grading scale of Nick Rallis pre-test going into Sunday. A-F what does he have to do to get the grade? - Bryan

This is a fun one!

I think to earn an A, I would really like to see Rallis' unit keep the Chargers at ten points or less. Maybe increase the point total but mix in a forced turnover. For a B grade, loosen the number to about 17.

C is probably where we're expecting the defense to finish at 24 or more points without a turnover. The NFL average last season was 23.

Then, we crawl into D territory, I'll set that total at 28 and F will be 30+.

These grades can be boosted with turnovers or sack totals. Obviously game context is important too, so watch with your eyes and not on the box score.

Who is the player you think will surprise us the most, and do you think we can hold the Chargers to under 4.5 ypc? - Arcanine

I really think Cardinals fans are going to be pleased with Kendrick Bourne and his production compared to opportunity. That's not a bold prediction, though Bourne is often forgotten about in this offense with MHJ and Michael Wilson ahead of him. Bourne is an underrated addition to this offense and in time he'll prove that.

As far as today goes, I'm not sure the Cardinals' defense is equipped to slow down Hampton and the rest of the crew in a McDaniel offense that has seen plenty of rushing success in that scheme. I'll say no to that question.

Will Walter Nolen absolutely dominate the Chargers’ interior OL? (yes) - Alec

Alec, I predicted Nolen to register ten sacks on his way to an All-Pro season, so from your lips to God's ears, brother.

I do think Nolen will have himself a day. The Chargers tout two strong tackles but their interior did take a hit with Tyler Biadasz suffering an injury. Nolen's a playmaker in the trenches and his task did get a tad easier in that regard.

How unfair is Mike McDaniel vs Nick Rallis? - JarJarBinx

We're sure about to find out, although I'm increasingly curious as to how different Rallis will look without Jonathan Gannon leering on the sideline.

The outlook doesn't look good, though McDaniel is orchestrating his first game with Los Angeles, so there's always room for error in that regard.

At least pre-game, McDaniel has a clear edge over Rallis in that battle.