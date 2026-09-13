Experts Reveal 3 Best Bets for Cardinals vs. Chargers in Week 1

It's finally gameday for the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers.

After weeks of anticipation, the two sides are finally set to meet at SoFi Stadium for a 1:25 PM local time kickoff in Week 1.

The Cardinals find themselves as hefty underdogs while two different sites like prop bets that favor the Chargers to begin the season.

Three of the best bets we could find ahead of today's game:

Spread: Chargers -9.5

John Lanfranca, The Action Network: "Justin Herbert should carve up this secondary as he will enjoy a level of protection from his offensive line he did not have a season ago — both of his tackles, Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater, are healthy and in the starting lineup. McDaniel will be able to engineer several productive scoring drives in this game.

"The Chargers defense will look different without Jesse Minter as defensive coordinator, but it is nearly impossible to predict if they can replicate their success as one of the three best pass defenses on the level of the Seahawks and Texans from a season ago.

"Their ability to potentially shut down Brissett will obviously aid them in gaining an early lead in this game, but it will also stymie any potential backdoor cover attempt by the Cardinals in the fourth quarter."

Omarion Hampton ANYTIME TD

Geoff Clark, Covers.com: "Despite being a former quarterback and having a top-10 NFL quarterback, Harbaugh is a relatively conservative playcaller with a balanced attack. Chargers RB Omarion Hampton had just five touchdowns last season (four rushing and one receiving), but he only started six games.

"Furthermore, Arizona's defense gave up the second-most rushing touchdowns to running backs last season and the fourth-most receiving touchdowns. Since the Chargers didn't add any pass-catching options this offseason and they used a 2025 first-round pick on Hampton, I'm assuming he gets a larger role this season."

Quentin Johnston Longest Reception OVER 19.5 Yards

Iain MacMillan, SI.com: "I expect Quentin Johnston to have a breakout year in his first season with Mike McDaniel as his offensive coordinator. We know from his time in Miami that McDaniel loves to use speed to spread the field, and it's clear that Johnston will be used as the deep threat in his scheme and he has already shown that in the preseason. If he hauls in a reception of 20+ yards, this bet will cash."

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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