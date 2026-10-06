Cardinals Made 9 Roster Moves After Week 4; Here's What They Mean

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals have made a slew of roster moves following their Week 4 loss to the New York Giants.

It's still early in the season, though Arizona's just 1-3 and are quickly falling out of the NFC West race. Some would say as expected, though games have been winnable for the Cardinals — they just haven't converted.

Breaking down every roster move and what it means:

Cardinals Place LT Paris Johnson and TE Hunter Long on Injured Reserve

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. (70) during halftime against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnson was confirmed to miss the rest of the 2026 season after suffering a biceps injury on the team's final drive.

"I feel for him, obviously. ... It sucks for him first and foremost. Sucks obviously for the Arizona Cardinals, our offense, this team. But you know, [this is] NFL football. Here we are in October. Show goes on," Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur told reporters Monday.

Long suffered a knee injury in Week 4. It's not currently known if his injury is considered season-ending like Johnson's was.

What these mean: The Cardinals may be forced to play seventh-round pick Jayden Williams at left tackle this week against a Lions pass rush that ranks second in the NFL in terms of sacks. Arizona likes Williams, though losing Johnson for the season is massive. However, the Cardinals made another move today, which we'll get to here in a moment.

In terms of Long, he was acquired via trade and was utilized primarily as a blocking tight end. The Cardinals are still waiting on Tip Reiman to get healthy.

Signed TE Teagan Quitoriano to Active Roster From Practice Squad

Arizona Cardinals Teagan Quitoriano (47) runs with the ball during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Aug. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Quitoriano gets the call-up from the practice squad after spending training camp with the Cardinals. He was stashed away on the practice squad after final roster cuts and is familiar with what LaFleur and co. want to do offensively. Now, he gets his shot to land on the roster and serve as a depth piece behind Trey McBride and Elijah Higgins.

What this means: The Cardinals love to run 13 personnel, meaning a third tight end (Quitoriano now) will be utilized in the run game often. The good news? He's a capable blocker and there shouldn't be any hiccups in his integration to meaningful playing time. Quitoriano's now on a standard NFL deal, so he gets a pay raise and can skip waivers if eventually released due to being a vested veteran.

Cardinals Sign OT Jedrick Wills From Bills Practice Squad

Oct 13, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Wills, a former top-ten pick, didn't play at all in 2025 as he rehabbed a knee injury and was plucked off the Buffalo Bills' practice squad to help fill in for Johnson. Wills has nearly 60 starts under his belt and is just 27 years old.

Wills, per NFL rules, must be on the Cardinals' active roster for a minimum of three weeks since he came from another team's practice squad.

What this means: It's unknown if Wills will be game-ready to start in Week 5, though the Cardinals obviously believe in Wills enough to snatch him and have him on the active roster. Arizona may not have loved the idea of starting a seventh-round rookie at left tackle this early in the season. Whether Wills is prepared with less than a week's notice remains to be seen, though the Cardinals obviously wanted a veteran in the mix.

Re-Signed TE Kenny Yeboah to Practice Squad

Aug 6, 2026; Canton, Ohio, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Devonta Smith (43) tackles Arizona Cardinals tight end Kenny Yeboah (48) at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yeboah was a tight end who spent time with the Cardinals this summer as a camp body but was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring. He reached a settlement with Arizona and was cut in August and now makes his way back to the desert.

What it means: With Quitoriano now on the active roster, Arizona restores their tight end depth on the practice squad. He'll serve only as an emergency player in case of injuries ahead of him, though similar to Quitoriano — he at least knows the offense.

Released CB D’Shawn Jamison and OL Vershon Lee From Practice Squad

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back D'Shawn Jamison (38) looks on before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jamison was signed to the Cardinals' practice squad on Sept. 3 as Arizona dealt with some injuries in the secondary. Even in spite of losing Will Johnson, Jamison is released with Art Green now the only cornerback on the team's practice squad.

Lee was signed to Arizona's practice squad on Sept. 1. With injuries to both Johnson and Adams along the line, Lee's dismissal is surprising, though Arizona now opts for more exterior depth as opposed to interior play.

Signed OL Austin Deculus and S Mark Perry to Practice Squad

Tennessee offensive tackle Austin Deculus (76) pumps up his teammates before the Chicago preseason game at Nissan Stadium Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bios on each from the team's press release:

"Deculus (6-5, 330) has appeared in 26 games (six starts) in his NFL career with the Chargers (2025) and Texans (2022-24). He played 13 games (five starts) with Los Angeles last season after being acquired in a trade from Houston. The 27-year old Deculus entered the league with the Texans as a sixth-round pick (205th overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft out of LSU and spent his first three seasons in the league with Houston. He spent the preseason with the Titans.

"Perry (6-0, 211) spent the preseason with Green Bay and has previously been on the practice squads of the Texans, Patriots and Packers in his NFL career. He entered the league with Miami in 2024 as an undrafted rookie free agent from TCU. While at TCU, Perry played five seasons and appeared in 52 games, collecting 233 tackles (166 solo), 15.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, three interceptions, 13 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery."

Deculus is a player who simply bolsters the team's depth at tackle while Perry arrives to a Cardinals team that has multiple safeties down, including Andrew Wingard, Dadrion Taylor-Demerson and Kitan Crawford.