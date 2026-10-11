Cardinals Make Official Marvin Harrison Jr. Decision for Lions Game

GLENDALE — The Arizona Cardinals have officially made Marvin Harrison Jr. inactive for their Week 5 contest against the Detroit Lions.

Harrison is reportedly close to being traded to another team just four games into his third NFL season, as the disconnect between the former fourth overall pick and the organization grew to a point beyond salvation.

Harrison is inactive alongside Carson Beck, Starling Thomas, Andrew Wingard and Andrew Billings.

Kickoff is at 1:25 PM.

More on Marvin Harrison Jr. Being Inactive

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during halftime against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harrison's been an afterthought in the Cardinals' offense under new head coach Mike LaFleur, which has been a bit surprising given how highly Arizona spoke of Harrison through the stages of the offseason and training camp.

To date, Harrison's logged just five receptions for 85 yards and one touchdown this season.

Now, Harrison's on the move — though we don't exactly know where. Early reports from Adam Schefter, Ian Rapoport and other top NFL insiders weren't able to pinpoint a landing spot for the Ohio State product.

Early indications suggest the Houston Texans are his next destination, though nothing is known for sure.

Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro suggests a trade is imminent, however.

"The latest I have heard on Marvin Harrison Junior. The trade, it is done and agreed to in principle, could be completed as early as late tonight or first thing in the morning," he said Sunday on X.

The latest I have heard on Marvin Harrison Junior. The trade, it is done and agreed to in principle, could be completed as early as late tonight or first thing in the morning. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) October 11, 2026

Gambo also added, "I believe it is for two future picks but waiting for confirmation. I wonder if the lesser pick has the ability to be bumped up based on production. At this time, we all do not know for certain so just relaying some of the things I have checked on."

The Cardinals move into the future with Michael Wilson and Trey McBride remaining as their top targets in the passing game with Jalen Brooks, Simi Fehoko and Reggie Virgil as potential fill-ins for Harrison's presence as Arizona's X receiver.

If the Texans' landing spot is true, Harrison will arrive to a Houston squad that is 0-4 entering Sunday with Nico Collins established as their top offensive weapon. However, injuries have hindered Houston's corps of weapons on offense, and the team is clearly hoping Harrison can improve.