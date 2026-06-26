Cardinals' Missed Opportunity Becomes Clear After Joey Bosa Report

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals still have a massive void at pass rusher, and one of the biggest names available now doesn't feel like a possibility.

Joey Bosa, who once dominated the NFL as a five-time Pro Bowl player, has likely played his last snap of football according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter:

“It is more likely than not that Joey Bosa has played his last NFL down,” Schefter said on his podcast this week.

Bosa, currently a free agent, is set to turn 31 in July with ten years of NFL football under his belt. Last season with the Buffalo Bills, he tallied five sacks to pair with 24 pressures and five forced fumbles.

To put that into perspective, Bosa's sack output would rank second in Arizona behind only Josh Sweat.

As a team, the Cardinals struggled to reach the passer last season. Their 30 sacks tied for the third-worst in the league while their quarterback pressure percentage (18.2%) ranked as the fourth-worst.

Arizona went their entire offseason without addressing their room of outside linebackers, and matters only turned worse when trade rumors began to resurface on Sweat.

The Cardinals' second most productive sack artist in 2025 was defensive lineman Calais Campbell, who now is back with the Baltimore Ravens. Outside linebackers in Baron Browning (2), Zaven Collins (1.5) and Jordan Burch (1) didn't offer much in terms of sacks last season.

We're just under a month until Arizona reports to training camp, giving plenty of time for the Cardinals to bring on a veteran pass rusher to help shore up the room.

Bosa ranked near the top of the list in terms of availability. Now, if Arizona is even interested in improving their top weakness on the defensive side of the ball, they'll have to look elsewhere.

We recently suggested Jadeveon Clowney, which you can read more about here.