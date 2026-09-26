Cardinals-49ers: Week 3 TV Map, How to Watch, Uniform Matchup

Who: Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers

What: NFL Regular Season, Week 3

When: Sunday, Sep. 26 at 1:05 PM PST

Where: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

The Arizona Cardinals (1-1) pack their bags to hit the road for a NFC West clash against the San Francisco 49ers (2-0). Though the last two battles at Levi's Stadium came down to one point, the 49ers are heavy favorites for 2026's first of two clashes between the two.

To view the respective injury reports entering the weekend, you can click here.

More on Sunday's battle:

How to Watch Cardinals vs 49ers

Cardinals vs 49ers can be found on FOX with Kevin Kugler and Darly Johnston in the booth calling the game.

If you want to see if you can view the game, check the TV map included below, where 49ers-Cardinals is in orange.

Whole slew of late FOX games in Week 3 so Cardinals-49ers (in orange, h/t 506 Sports) is essentially only seen in the western part of the country. pic.twitter.com/DRKHAPa4Xn — Donnie Druin (@DonnieDruin) September 26, 2026

The game will mostly be seen in the western part of the country, as FOX has a slew of games in the morning with only two matchups in the late window — Vikings vs Buccaneers being the other next to Arizona-San Francisco.

In local markets, you can catch the game on NFL+ when using a mobile device.

How to Listen

For Cardinals fans in Arizona, Arizona Sports' 98.7 FM is carrying the call. J.P. Shadrick (play-by-play), A.Q. Shipley (analyst) and Dani Sureck (sideline) are on the broadcast.

Niners fans in the Bay Area can tune into KSFO (810 AM) / KSAN (107.7 FM) and the 49ers Radio Network.

Uniform Matchup

The 49ers will be utilizing their red primary looks at home.

Sep 20, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Upton Stout (20) reacts during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals, on the other hand, will be donning their all-white road uniforms.

Sep 13, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive line L.J. Collier (91) reacts with cornerback Max Melton (16) after making a tackle against the Los Angeles Chargers during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

49ers Helped Mike LaFleur Emerge Into Current HC Spot

The 49ers have molded themselves into one of the league's top organizations, something Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur knows all too well after spending several years under Kyle Shanahan.

“Yeah, it’s a standard that’s just been established there since 2017. I've got as much respect for Kyle as anyone in life, let alone just in football and the way he goes about his business. But again, it’s just the standard. When you walk in there, it’s all ball. There’s no BS within that organization," LaFleur said before reflecting back on his time in San Francisco.

"It took time. I hate to even bring it back because it sucked in real time, but (when I was there) we started 0-9 our first year. Won one, got to 1-9 and then went to 1-10. Then won five in a row to end it and finished 6-10 that first year. It was almost like throwing a parade that we won six games and the next year we go 4-12. It took some time from a standard perspective of getting the right people on the bus.

"Once that thing flipped in ‘19, (they got) enough leaders in place and a standard in place that they could, for the most part since ‘19, get through some of the injury issues they’ve had.”