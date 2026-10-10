Cardinals Slammed by Franchise Legends, Fans Amid Marvin Harrison Jr. Trade Chaos
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ARIZONA — No official deal is in place, nor is the other team known, though word is out on the Arizona Cardinals trading Marvin Harrison Jr. this weekend.
In perhaps the most bizarre reporting ever around a deal, numerous NFL insiders first reported the Cardinals were trading Harrison early this morning. However, seemingly nobody is able to precisely pinpoint where he's going, what Arizona's getting back in return for Harrison and when the deal is expected to be processed.
It's a massive move that has found the Cardinals again in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons, and everybody from franchise legends to fans in Arizona are sounding off on social media:
Cardinals Getting Trashed Online
Ring of Honor member Adrian Wilson kicks off festivities with a string of laughing emojis posted on X with this message as followed:
"I got so much to say but I certainly don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings or burn any bridges with anyone. I don’t work for the team or NFL any longer and I hate what’s happening to the
@AZCardinals right now," he said.
Many fans are completely done with the Cardinals after the move.
"Really thinking my fandom and loyalty to the @AZCardinals is coming to an end. 32 years of my life is enough," Pedro added.
Much of the negativity is being directed towards general manager Monti Ossenfort, who after dealing Harrison soon, will have officially added another miss to his tally.
"FIRE MONTI TODAY," said MTBeing.
Jared added, "2024 draft class officially the worst in Cardinals franchise history. Monti is a disaster artist of a GM. There are 0 signs of optimism anywhere this season and beyond unless some massive front office changes are made and we all know what change that needs to be."
Owner Michael Bidwill is catching heat, too.
Even Mike LaFleur was thrown into the fire, too:
"Honestly this organization has disappointed me for a while.. but LaFleur inspired me to get hopeful for the future... until today," said CardMann. "He went from wanting to unlock MHJ to a coach playing Love poorly, 32nd ranked explosive offense and a joke of a team. My Fandom might go w MHJ."
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Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!Follow DonnieDruin