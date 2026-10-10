Cardinals Slammed by Franchise Legends, Fans Amid Marvin Harrison Jr. Trade Chaos

ARIZONA — No official deal is in place, nor is the other team known, though word is out on the Arizona Cardinals trading Marvin Harrison Jr. this weekend.

In perhaps the most bizarre reporting ever around a deal, numerous NFL insiders first reported the Cardinals were trading Harrison early this morning. However, seemingly nobody is able to precisely pinpoint where he's going, what Arizona's getting back in return for Harrison and when the deal is expected to be processed.

It's a massive move that has found the Cardinals again in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons, and everybody from franchise legends to fans in Arizona are sounding off on social media:

Cardinals Getting Trashed Online

Ring of Honor member Adrian Wilson kicks off festivities with a string of laughing emojis posted on X with this message as followed:

"I got so much to say but I certainly don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings or burn any bridges with anyone. I don’t work for the team or NFL any longer and I hate what’s happening to the

@AZCardinals right now," he said.

Many fans are completely done with the Cardinals after the move.

No longer a fan of this disastrous organization — Cody Grant (@CodyGrant99) October 10, 2026

Done being a fan of this org. So serious. Poverty forever — nick (@nick_Yay_Area) October 10, 2026

"Really thinking my fandom and loyalty to the @AZCardinals is coming to an end. 32 years of my life is enough," Pedro added.

Fire literally everyone. Which won’t even matter because biddy has ran this team so far into the ground it’s 12ft deep. Life long fans like myself have to seriously consider finding a new team because this franchise will never be serious about winning. That’s just a fact. — Ryan (@xKamera) October 10, 2026

Much of the negativity is being directed towards general manager Monti Ossenfort, who after dealing Harrison soon, will have officially added another miss to his tally.

"FIRE MONTI TODAY," said MTBeing.

Jared added, "2024 draft class officially the worst in Cardinals franchise history. Monti is a disaster artist of a GM. There are 0 signs of optimism anywhere this season and beyond unless some massive front office changes are made and we all know what change that needs to be."

That fact monti was allowed to do this tells me were stuck with him. So im officially out. — Brian Pigati (@BrianPigati) October 10, 2026

Owner Michael Bidwill is catching heat, too.

I want the cardinals to get a new owner fast. How long before they beg for a new stadium soon? — Suns fan (@Deezsuns) October 10, 2026

Even Mike LaFleur was thrown into the fire, too:

"Honestly this organization has disappointed me for a while.. but LaFleur inspired me to get hopeful for the future... until today," said CardMann. "He went from wanting to unlock MHJ to a coach playing Love poorly, 32nd ranked explosive offense and a joke of a team. My Fandom might go w MHJ."