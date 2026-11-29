The Arizona Cardinals play host to the Washington Commanders in Week 12, a matchup many are overlooking in Sunday's afternoon window.

The Cardinals, just 3-8 on the season, are hoping to upset a Jayden Daniels-led squad that just downed the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.

Moneyline is probably out of the question here, though we found four of the top expert-backed bets (three props and a spread pick) across the web for today:

Prop: Jayden Daniels OVER 0.5 Interceptions

Nov 23, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) reacts after the end of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gilles Gallant, Action Network: "I’m not in love with the idea of the Cardinals defense forcing an interception. However, it's quite difficult to pass on an interception prop priced this high — thus I'm taking a chance on Jayden Daniels throwing one in this game.

"There are a few reasons why we’re getting this price.

"It starts with Daniels, who has only thrown two interceptions this season — and both of those were in the same game. Another factor is the Cardinals defense — they’ve only forced four interceptions this season.

"Daniels has actually been quite lucky. His scrambling ability affords him some grace, but he has seven turnover-worthy plays this year and he is one of the luckiest quarterbacks in our QB INT Luck Rankings.

"These are the highest odds for any quarterback to throw an interception all season. Sometimes you bet it because it’s just a good number."

Spread: Commanders -6.5

Nov 23, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn walks off the field after the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Iain MacMillan, SI: "Betting on the Cardinals over the past two weeks was some of the most stupid bets I've placed this season. We have to take a step back and remember that the Cardinals entered the season with the lowest projected win total in the NFL, with one of the worst rosters in the league. Now, 11 weeks later, they also have the most injured roster. An already bad roster that has more injuries than anyone else means they're virtually rolling with a semi-pro lineup. Any team with a pulse should be able to win and cover against this Arizona team, and that includes the Washington Commanders.

"I may just fade the Cardinals in every game the rest of the season."

Prop: Trey McBride OVER 6.5 Receptions

Nov 22, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) makes a catch during the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FanDuel: "Trey McBride is one of the NFL’s most reliable high-volume pass catchers, averaging 7.9 receptions on 10.3 targets per game through 11 appearances. He has caught at least seven passes in 10 of those 11 games, accounting for roughly 30% of the Arizona Cardinals' targets while playing about 89% of the offensive snaps.

"The matchup adds to the appeal: the Washington Commanders have allowed 6.9 catches per game to opposing tight ends, third-most in the league.

"With McBride’s established workload, seven receptions is a realistic target, although the -144 price requires a relatively high hit rate to justify the bet."

Prop: Jayden Daniels OVER 224.5 Passing Yards

Nov 23, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) looks to pass during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Robert Criscola, Covers.com: "Washington has a significant advantage on the ground against an Arizona defense that ranks 27th in rushing yards allowed, a mismatch that should help the Commanders sustain drives and control the game. The Cardinals have also struggled to score during their three-game losing streak, averaging just 6.7 points per game in that span, giving the Under a path to cash.

"Jayden Daniels has cleared his passing-yardage line in three straight outings, including a 289-yard performance against Cincinnati, and should find opportunities against an Arizona pass defense allowing 226.4 yards per game."

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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