Good morning, Arizona Cardinals fans — and welcome to another gameday.

The Cardinals play host to the Washington Commanders in Week 12 with a bare-bones crew and little hope remaining for their on-field product despite some changes made within the coaching staff.

Thanks to everybody who asked questions for this week's mailbag.

Where do you think things stand with Carson Beck? - Ryan

That's a great question, Ryan. Beck missing the last two weeks really puts a damper on building any sort of momentum for the end of the season.

That's unfortunate, because Beck really needed to impress down this stretch to convince the Cardinals to shy away from pursuing other quarterback options next offseason — where Arizona has massive cap space and top draft capital to make a move, if so desired.

Beck has looked good on the field in the small sample size we've seen. However the best ability is availability, and that's something he's struggled to provide in a pivotal rookie season where he couldn't really afford to sit and develop.

I think Beck will return to play next week against Philadelphia. Big picture? He really has to impress in this final stretch of games.

Give me a reason to watch this game - Ryan W

Ryan, that's a great question brother. Especially with Carson Beck out.

What I will say is, there will be a point in time where the Cardinals won't be playing football anymore. It will be June, and the MLB isn't back yet, and you're forced to watch the Savannah Bananas to fill the void.

As much as people hate their own teams, they sure miss them during the long offseason.

Bringing this back to right now, it'll be cool to see former Sun Devil Jayden Daniels' return to Arizona. Other than that, you're just tuning in for the love of the game, your team, and seeing if they can finally stop the home losing streak.

What kind of thoughts on Harrison Wallace III? - Anthony

Anthony, he's definitely taking advantage of his opportunities as of late. He also played well in training camp and preseason before he was cut.

For now, he'll do. However, it's extremely rare players in his position actually are able to break through and consistently contribute on a regular basis in the league.

However, he's earned the respect of head coach Mike LaFleur.

“There will be some opportunities for other guys to show that they are going to be a part of the solution moving forward. He is definitely a guy that (the moment) is not too big for him," said LaFleur after the Chiefs game.

"There is certainly a long way to go in terms of details and stuff like that, but I think his transitions have been nice."

With the Cardinals' roster like it currently is, you really can't close any doors. This next slate of games will be big for Wallace.

Have the Cardinals contemplated starting Joey Aguilar? - EdgeCase

Edge, or case, or EdgeCase, they have not.

Beck is likely to be healthy soon, which will limit any time for backup quarterbacks to hit the field. And if Beck isn't able to go, the Cardinals will start Josh Johnson or Kevon Slovis over Aguilar for different reasons.

Johnson already has starting experience in Arizona while the recently claimed Slovis has prior working experience in LaFleur's offense this offseason. Both are big reasons for the Cardinals to start them over Aguilar — and that's no disrespect to him, just more so the circumstances they find themselves in at the moment.

James Conner update? - Heavy C

Heavy, no updates around Conner yet again. I do appreciate the consistency in asking.

The Cardinals are being pretty closed off about Conner. Since he's on injured reserve, we're limited in speaking to Conner. There's been no talk about him coming back, and LaFleur has deflected all questions to the player feeling right and ready whenever he feels best.

When that is feels very much up for debate. Personally, I wouldn't be surprised if Conner splits from Arizona and joins a team in the postseason — but that's if he's healthy enough to play, and we genuinely don't know where he's at in his recovery.

Best Podcast You've Been On? - Espo

The four letter network that everybody loves and holds near and dear to their hearts. The one with multiple shows and personalities that make for entertaining back-and-forths.

P!H!N!X!

Favorite ice cream sandwich? Mr. Bob

Shoutout to Mike McCarthy. I like the thick cookie ones with a slab of vanilla ice cream between. The cookies are preferably a bit soft to make it easier to bite down.

You see why I need to go on a diet.