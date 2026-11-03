Cardinals Have Opportunity to Make NFL's Funniest Trade With Vikings

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals are rumored to be an active team ahead of the NFL's Nov. 10 trade deadline, and now their former starting quarterback is at the forefront of possibilities.

It could lead to one of the league's most hilarious and ironic trades in years.

Jacoby Brissett is no longer the team's starting quarterback, as head coach Mike LaFleur officially made the switch to Gardner Minshew moving forward with Carson Beck behind as QB2.

Now demoted as the team's emergency quarterback, Brissett's playing days in Arizona are numbered, and with a week until the trade deadline, the organization is likely to shop the veteran passer.

Why Vikings Make Sense as Jacoby Brissett Trade Partner

Nov 1, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) walks off the field after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Minnesota Vikings do exist as a potential option to land Brissett in a trade. Despite the team's 6-1 record, their offense has struggled with Kyler Murray at the helm. And with J.J. McCarthy out of the picture, an outside presence to shore up the room could be coming.

Brissett, who replaced Murray last season, could very well find himself heading to Minnesota as an experienced veteran on a cheap and expiring contract that would cost minimal draft capital to acquire.

Vikings On SI's Trevor Ripley says Brissett is indeed a possibility:

"After an impressive 2025 season with 23 touchdowns to just eight picks, Brissett hasn't looked as sharp in 2026, with seven interceptions already. If the Cards do opt to roll with Minshew moving forward, Brissett could likely be had for a late Day 3 pick," he wrote.

"Brissett may not move the needle enough for the Vikings, although he does have four games this year with at least 270 passing yards. Head coach Kevin O'Connell's system clearly isn't super adaptable either, so even though getting a capable passer for a relatively low price could be interesting, learning this offense to a point of making a difference feels like a steep mountain to climb."

Brissett initially signed to be Murray's backup in Arizona ahead of the 2025 season, though Murray was injured in Week 5 and never reentered action. Brissett impressed the Cardinals enough the rest of the way to convince Arizona to stick with him entering 2026.

The Cardinals ultimately cut Murray after the season, absorbing a massive cap hit (which allowed Murray to sign with Minnesota for cheap on a one-year deal) and the rest has been history.

The Vikings' offense ranks near the bottom of the league in total yards per game (279.4, 29th) and points per game (20.0, 27th). Murray's QBR of 44.7 ranks 26th among NFL quarterbacks.

What an odd world that would become should a Brissett trade come to fruition, though crazier things have happened in the league.