Cardinals Camp Notebook, Day 3: Back to Basics

GLENDALE — Ever heard of a jog-through?

That's been one of the handful of changes instilled by new Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur, as walk-throughs are now a thing of the past. Arizona, after two practices, slowed things down on Saturday at State Farm Stadium.

The practice itself was just over an hour, and during the open portion for media, it was a light day for everybody involved — so there's not quite as much juice to today's camp notebook compared to previous iterations.

Video of the Day

Big dog off PUP 🐶 pic.twitter.com/d3wpFdmGbm — Donnie Druin (@DonnieDruin) July 25, 2026

The Cardinals got excellent news with Paris Johnson Jr. now activated off the physically unable to perform list, leaving just Tip Reiman, Garrett Williams and Josh Sweat remaining.

Quote of the Day

Cardinals offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett on the power of walk-throughs:

"We have to take advantage of these walkthroughs, and I think it's about anything that you do. I mean, when you look at dancing or any sports, there's always that breaking down those first couple steps. You have to be great at that from a slow motion standpoint to then be able to go execute at a high level," he said.

"So for us to be able to get in a huddle, have a nice huddle. I mean, those are all the little things that we try to work on. Breaking the huddle, getting up knowing exactly where you're supposed to align. I mean, it's a big field. You have to know exactly where you're going to go, exactly where you're going to be. So there's so many cool, intricate things that we can do in a walkthrough to be able to find that crispness that you're talking about, to be able to motion. Like all that stuff is full speed. Once you snap the ball, then it's get our steps, understand our responsibilities. So I think that's some of the things that have been really good."

Other Note-Cards

Roy Lopez was also back in the mix today after he previously wasn't practicing on Friday.

Off to the side while special teams drills were happening, it was interesting to note rookie Jeremiyah Love was strictly the lone running back working with the first team offense during the open viewing period.

Max Melton was spotted fielding kicks alongside the typical other return candidates. He previously did this during OTAs and very well could be a darkhorse to man those duties if an injury occurs.

Through what media have been able to view, Isaiah Adams has logged every snap at right guard with the first team offense through three days.

What's Next?

The Cardinals have another camp practice on Sunday, July 26 from 1:45-3:00 PM. This practice is open to the public.