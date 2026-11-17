Carson Beck made his NFL debut on Sunday, officially beginning a new era of football for the Arizona Cardinals.

Exactly how long it lasts remains to be seen.

The hope is for Beck to develop into a quarterback the Cardinals are confident enough to roll out in 2027 and perhaps beyond. While the rookie third-round pick wasn't going to slay any dragons on Sunday, all eyes were fixated on State Farm Stadium to see what the first step of Beck's evaluation looked like.

So far, so good. The Cardinals loved what Beck accomplished on Sunday, and after reviewing the film, so did we. His box score (11-18, 108 yards, 0 TD, 2 INT) would lead you to believe Beck looked terrible.

That wasn't close to the case.

Grading Beck on six different categories after his first NFL start:

Grading Carson Beck's Rookie Debut

Nov 15, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck (19) looks on during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Composure: A. One of the biggest worries about a rookie quarterback is their ability to stay collected during their first start. Beck, who started plenty of big games in college, didn't look like he let the moment get to him. His feet weren't happy/dancing in the pocket and his accuracy wasn't all over the place.

Ball Security: B. Beck tossed two interceptions on the day, the first slipping right through a receiver's grasp while the second came from an incredible play from a Rams player peeling off coverage and undercutting a pass. While Tyler Allgeier was supposed to run a different route, he and Beck were still on the same page. Beck didn't see the defender, and the rest was history. Not a horrid pick, but a learning experience nonetheless.

Accuracy: B-. There were a handful of passes that Beck would like back, including a couple of deep passes to Zay Jones and Bam Knight that fell incomplete while Simi Fehoko also had a ball fall well behind him. However, the majority of passes from Beck were delivered where they should have been. His receivers let him down multiple times with drops.

Pocket Presence: B+. Beck was fairly impressive in the pocket and had a good feel for when pressure was collapsing, save for one where he ran into a sack at the end of the second quarter. Still, he stood tall in the pocket and also evaded another sack before smartly giving himself up. That's big for a rookie who was brought down five times and under duress all day.

Aggressiveness: A. The entire season, Cardinals fans were dealing with an offense that refused to push the ball downfield. Five of Beck's 18 total passing attempts were 19 yards or further downfield. It's refreshing to see a quarterback who wants to hit explosives while also not being reckless in the same swing. He also managed to pepper some passes across the intermediate middle of the field, something neither Brissett or Minshew seemed willing to do consistently.

Arm Strength: B. While he's not quite Josh Allen, none of Beck's deep passes died out while passes underneath had plenty of zip and power to reach receivers before defenders got a chance to break the pass up. There were some concerns on his elbow injury in college and what that could do for his velocity — but so far that's not an issue.

Overall Grade: B+

Nov 15, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck (19) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That's the cumulative grade of the six different categories above, and that feels correct.

Beck was by no means perfect. There were a handful of throws that were just off or out of reach for players — but that's life in the NFL, especially as a rookie playing with a ragtag crew of offensive players against the preseason Super Bowl favorites.

Beck's numbers would lead the average person to believe his debut was a massive disappointment. Though given context and the distinct poor play around him, Beck's individual performance was among the best out of any Cardinals player who suited up on Sunday.

There's seven more weeks of evaluation left before the Cardinals can feel comfortable on a decision regarding Beck, though his NFL debut was about as good as it could have been considering the circumstances around the rookie passer.