The NFL regular season is in full swing, and while the Arizona Cardinals are just hoping to finish 2026 on a high note, a few of their former players are set for a change of scenery.

The UFL held their 2026 draft ahead of their spring football season. Through 15 rounds, a few familiar faces here in the desert were selected — including the second overall pick and a Cardinals fan favorite.

Every former Cardinals player taken in the UFL Draft:

Round 1, Pick 2: OLB Xavier Thomas

Cardinals edge rusher Xavier Thomas (54) looks across the line of scrimmage during a preseason game against the Raiders at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Aug. 23, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Team: Colorado Stampede

Background: Thomas was a former fifth-round pick by Arizona in 2024 and spent two seasons with the organization. He had plenty of hype after a nice showing in preseason during his rookie year but failed to deliver. He also played for the Texans and 49ers.

Round 5, Pick 38: DL Brodric Martin

Aug 28, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Arizona Cardinals cornerback Starling Thomas V (24) celebrates with defensive tackle Brodric Martin-Rhodes (98) after recovering a fumble during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Team: Orlando Storm

Background: Martin didn't join the Cardinals until Aug. 1 of this year and was waived as part of final roster cuts. He was a former third-round pick by Detroit who also played for the Chiefs, Steelers and Raiders.

Round 5, Pick 39: DL Keveion'ta Spears

Team: DC Defenders

Background: Spears went undrafted this spring and signed with the Cardinals as a free agent in August. Two weeks later he was released as part of final roster cuts.

Round 6, Pick 48: OL Vershon Lee

Team: Louisville Kings

Background: After spending his rookie season with the Vikings, Lee was cut on Aug. 30 of this year and was signed to Arizona's practice squad shortly after. The Cardinals released him on Oct. 6.

Round 10, Pick 74: WR Xavier Weaver

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Xavier Weaver (89) against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Team: Colorado Stampede

Background: Weaver, a former fan-favorite in the desert, signed with Arizona as an undrafted free agent in 2024 and was a surprise addition to their final 53-man roster that season. Weaver suffered a hamstring injury in August that eventually led to an injury settlement. In 12 games for the Cardinals, he registered seven receptions for 67 yards.

One More Notable Pick

E.J. Warner, the son of Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner, was drafted in the 13th round (101 overall) by the St. Louis Battlehawks — the same city his father won a Super Bowl in.

While Warner wasn't quite able to accomplish the same in Arizona, he's obviously a franchise legend for the Cardinals, and it should be cool to see how his son performs in the UFL.