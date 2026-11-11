3 Big Questions We Have After Cardinals' Trade Deadline

The Arizona Cardinals have seen the NFL trade deadline come and go with a surprisingly silent Tuesday after previous activity earlier in the year.

The Cardinals move into the second half of the regular season with two of their hottest trade commodities in place.

Three big questions we still have:

1. Is Josh Sweat's Future Really Here?

Oct 11, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) against the Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals are 3-6. They're clearly not going to be in position to win games the rest of the season while 2027 is an entirely different beast. As a result, Arizona found themselves in a tough position with a few veteran names — Josh Sweat atop the list.

The Cardinals' pass rusher is reportedly hoping to land a reworked deal next offseason, one that will assure him more than the $0 in guaranteed money in the last two seasons of his deal in 2027 and 2028 that he currently has.

That's not something the Cardinals should do given the current state of the team. And if Arizona's not going to comply, he'll likely try to force his way out — which will net the Cardinals bigger problems ahead instead of addressing it at the deadline.

If Sweat's future isn't here, why are we kicking the can down the road on his inevitable move?

2. Was Keeping Budda Baker Worth It?

Nov 8, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) celebrates with cornerback Kalen King (35) after a play during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Budda Baker is a franchise legend. Cardinals icon. Future Ring of Honor member.

With that said, Baker also reportedly was open for a trade this season. The Cardinals clearly aren't going to be competing for a Super Bowl soon, and Baker deserves the right to at least compete for one.

The Buffalo Bills reportedly offered a strong Day 2 pick for Baker, which Arizona declined.

For sentimental value, that can be applauded. For Arizona's locker room, that's a sign the Cardinals aren't just throwing the towel in despite the constant flow of injuries and losing.

Yet the Cardinals' refusal for a top pick for Baker feels like an extreme miss from general manager Monti Ossenfort, who had a golden opportunity to add to Arizona's stockpile of high draft picks in 2027.

Is keeping Baker, who has one year left on his deal, worth bypassing a second-round pick?

3. What's Monti Ossenfort's Job Security?

Oct 11, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort against the Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals' general manager certainly operated like he was somebody on the hot seat this week.

Arizona had ample opportunity to strike a deal and build their chances of injecting massive talent to the roster in 2027. Unfortunately, the organization bypassed those opportunities — seemingly to keep its roster together here and now.

That very much reads like a general manager trying to save their job. It's no secret Ossenfort was under pressure after Arizona fired head coach Jonathan Gannon last offseason, as many wondered why Ossenfort — the architect of recently poor teams — stuck around.

2026 has been the same song and dance.

What's Ossenfort's ultimate job security entering the second half of the regular season?