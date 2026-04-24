The Moment Jeremiyah Love Knew Cardinals Would Draft Him

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals drafted Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love with the No. 3 overall pick last night, a move that surprised many both in and out of the state of Arizona.

Love isn't polarizing in the sense of talent but more so team builiding, as he became the highest running back picked in the draft since 2018.

Love, talking to reporters after the pick, says he knew he'd be a Cardinal after phone call with general manager Monti Ossenfort weeks before the draft.

“It is not a surprise to me. I had great dialogue with (Cardinals General Manager) Monti (Ossenfort) a few weeks ago. After (Jets LB) David (Bailey) got picked I kind of had a feeling I would get a call from the Cardinals. It’s just a blessing being able to have the opportunity to go to Arizona and I'm ready for it. I'm ready for the opportunity, and I’m just ready to work," he said.

Love arrives to the desert with high expectations to help transform the offense overnight. He certainly feels capable of doing so.

“It’s very special. I have the opportunity to really set a new standard for running backs. We've already had (Eagles RB) Saquon (Barkley), we've had (Falcons RB) Bijan (Robinson) and we've had (Raiders RB) Ashton (Jeanty). Now you have me," Love continued on being the No. 3 pick.

"It’s my job and my duty to make sure that when I step foot in Arizona that I do what I've got to do to represent the running backs and represent Arizona in the right way, so that’s what I'm going to do coming into the league. I’m going to make sure I represent the right way and I'm very blessed to have this opportunity. I’m just ready to work and do what I’ve got to do to have success.”

Is there pressure on Love given his newfound draft status?

“No added pressure at all. I try not to listen to a lot of things that are said about me whether they are good or bad," he said.

"I know I was just picked as the third overall pick in the NFL Draft, but I’m still myself at the end of the day. I still have the same work ethic and it’s going to get better. I’m still just Jeremiyah Love, man. I’m still on the hunt for something greater than this. That hunt is never going to stop, so there’s no pressure here.”