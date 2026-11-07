Cardinals Activate Starter From Injured Reserve vs Seahawks

The Arizona Cardinals are activating offensive guard Isaiah Adams off injured reserve just in time for their Week 9 road test against the Seattle Seahawks.

Adams, who had his 21-day practice window opened this week, returns just in time to a Cardinals offensive line that has struggled with health in recent weeks. He hasn't played since Week 4 after suffering an ankle injury and is expected to start at right guard in Seattle.

The Cardinals also elevated TE Shawn Bowman and RB Jerome Ford to the active roster from the practice squad for Week 9. Bowman will operate as Arizona's TE4 while Ford will backup Tyler Allgeier and Evan Hull in the RB room.

With left tackle Jayden Williams out and quarterback Gardner Minshew now starting, the Cardinals are hoping to get their offense back on rhythm with different moving pieces on their side of the ball.

“Just go play each play," Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said this week.

"Let’s prepare just like we would any other week. We have a great opponent and let’s have a great Wednesday and be where our feet are. If we look too far ahead, which looking too far ahead for me is Sunday, we know what kind of challenge this is going to be. We’re going into a hostile environment against arguably the best defense in football and an offense that we know firsthand can score points, but right now we’re just focused on our prep.”

It's been an unfortunate game of musical chairs up front with the Cardinals' offensive line, as injuries have hindered their starting unit practically every week.

Adams hasn't been overly impressive when playing, though especially with Jon Gaines II out this week, Arizona does get a boost to their interior with Adams' arrival from injured reserve.

The Cardinals haven't defeated the Seahawks in their last ten tries, and Seattle's 31-7 victory over Arizona back in Week 2 still looms large.

"They're great. I've played against (Seahawks Head Coach) Mike (Macdonald) a few times, even going back (to back) in the day," Minshew said this week.

"Always a challenge. They have a lot they can throw at you. They've been very good. They've been great this year. It'll be a great challenge and one that we're fired up for."

The Cardinals could very well have their trade deadline impacted by their result in Seattle. You can learn more about that here.