Jacoby Brissett, Cardinals Contract Stare-Down Takes Surprise Turn

GLENDALE — The Arizona Cardinals have reported for training camp, and so too has quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

Brissett is in the midst of a contract stand-off with the Cardinals, one that initially began in the early portions of the offseason and has trickled into the unofficial start of the 2026 season. The veteran passer, who reportedly was told he was the starter by Arizona, is in search of more guaranteed money on the final year of his deal.

Players who don't show up to training camp are fined $60,000 per day, so Brissett's presence here at State Farm Stadium isn't exactly a surprise.

However, Brissett practicing without a new deal certainly is.

Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur met with reporters before Thursday's practice and says Brissett will be participating.

"Still ongoing. It's been productive between us and his team. So still ongoing, but I'd say the word productive. He will be practicing. Yes," LaFleur said when asked for an update on Brissett.

It's rare for players in the midst of contract battles to participate, making this a unique situation for both the Cardinals and Brissett.

When followed up with a question regarding a potential quarterback battle, LaFleur said:

"I would describe it as practice one on July 23."

Brissett was not on the field during offseason team activities and was a bystander on the sidelines during mandatory minicamp. The 33-year-old passer is coming off a 1-11 season as Arizona's starter but established new career-highs in passing yards and touchdowns, respectively.

Gardner Minshew, Carson Beck and Kedon Slovis are all behind Brissett on Arizona's depth chart.

LaFleur was asked what Brissett's presence can mean for the Cardinals' offense as festivities get underway in Glendale.

"Right now, I'm not even going to get into all those specifics. Obviously, didn't have him through OTAs or minicamp or anything like that. So right now, just getting him up to speed with our operation," he said.

"With our cadence, with our formations, our no huddle package, our pass game, our run game, all that kind of stuff. So not really worried about that stuff right now. Really not worried about what any of these guys have ever done in the past, right? It's just about building it one day at a time and seeing how good we can be every single day."

Brissett and the Cardinals appear to still be working on a deal, though perhaps this is a sign of good faith from Brissett to practice at State Farm Stadium even with his staunch stance during contract negotiations.