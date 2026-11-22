The Arizona Cardinals are set to roll out Josh Johnson against the Kansas City Chiefs today, which will mark their fourth starting quarterback of 2026 after the team was forced to rule out Carson Beck.

If you're asking yourself, "who is Josh Johnson?" — you're not alone. Arizona just signed him just two weeks ago from Cincinnati's practice squad as a last-resort thanks to injuries piling up in the team's quarterback room.

The Cardinals have now exercised the "break glass in case of emergency" option.

Meet your new starting quarterback:

Josh Johnson's Extensive Resume

Johnson, now 40, initially entered the league as a fifth-round pick in 2008 by the Tampa Buccaneers. Since then, he has played for:

49ers (2012)

Browns (2012)

Bengals (2013)

49ers (2014)

Bengals (2015)

Jets (2015)

Colts (2015)

BIlls (2015)

Ravens (2016)

Giants (2016)

Texans (2017)

Raiders (2018)

Commanders (2018)

Lions (2019)

49ers (2020)

Jets (2021)

Ravens (2021)

Broncos (2022)

49ers (2022)

Ravens (2023-24)

Commanders (2025)

Bengals (2026)

Cardinals (2026)

This does not include stints in the UFL, AAF and XFL.

In total, Johnson has 50 games played in his career with 11 starts. As a starter, he has a 2-9 record with a 58.7% completion rate with 14 touchdowns to 18 interceptions.

What Led to Cardinals' Massive Change at QB

Johnson is Arizona's fourth starting quarterback in as many weeks, as it's been a chaotic game of musical chairs:

Jacoby Brissett : Starter to begin regular season, traded at Deadline

: Starter to begin regular season, traded at Deadline Gardner Minshew : Veteran signed this offseason, backup who played one game before season-ending UCL injury

: Veteran signed this offseason, backup who played one game before season-ending UCL injury Carson Beck : Third-round pick who began season as emergency quarterback, started last week before back spasms returned

: Third-round pick who began season as emergency quarterback, started last week before back spasms returned Josh Johnson: Signed from Bengals practice squad two weeks ago, now starts vs. Kansas City

How Josh Johnson Will Make History vs. KC

Johnson, due to his age, will join Jim Thorpe as one of the oldest non-specialist players to suit up for Arizona.

From Cardinals VP of media relations Mark Dalton:

"Tomorrow at KC, QB Josh Johnson (40 years, 191 days) will be the 2nd-oldest non-specialist to appear in a game for the Cardinals behind only Jim Thorpe, who was 41 years, 185 days old when he played his lone game with the Cardinals on Thanksgiving (11/29) in 1928 vs. the Bears."

What Josh Johnson Told Cardinals Media This Week

Why Josh Johnson Made Sense For Cardinals

Johnson spent some brief time with Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur in 2020, where the two were both in San Francisco (LaFleur was the team's passing game coordinator). That was also the case in 2021, where LaFleur was the New York Jets' offensive coordinator.

Johnson's prior experience with LaFleur — on top of his overall experience in the league — made him a coveted addition to Arizona's quarterback room at this point in the season.

"You got to have a baseline talent level, which clearly half the league has felt like he has, and I'm sure all 32 teams [feel the same]. It's just who needs one and who doesn't," LaFleur said of Johnson this week.

"He is incredible in the quarterback room. He's incredible for the starters. He's incredible for young quarterbacks in terms of just the way he sees the game, his energy, his positivity, how he keeps it real. He's mature and he can still sling it. Obviously he's been in this league. It's not like he was just on the street."

Kickoff is at 11:00 AM MST at Arrowhead.