Michael Wilson Got His Payday — But He Wants a Cardinals Turnaround Even More

ARIZONA — Today felt like a massive win for the Arizona Cardinals, their fans, and Michael Wilson all in one swoop.

The ink is still drying on Wilson's contract extension with the organization, to the tune of a three-year deal worth $25 million annually. Reports indicate the contract can be worth up to $78 million total with incentives.

Wilson got paid, leaping the likes of Christian Watson and Michael Pittman Jr. this offseason after both signed their respective deals. The Cardinals keep what they hope to be a core piece of their team for the foreseeable future, and fans finally see a drafted and developed talent under general manager Monti Ossenfort sign an extension.

The Cardinals haven't won the division in over a decade. They also haven't been in a playoff game since 2021. There's been glimpses of hope they could turn things around, but nothing more than a flash in the pan.

That could potentially change under new head coach Mike LaFleur, who has spoke so glowingly of Wilson and what he could potentially be in the offense.

Wilson could have opted to chase more money or find a new team after this season. However, he stuck around — and he wants to be part of the reason the Cardinals turn things around.

Why Michael Wilson Re-Signed With Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur talks to Michael Wilson during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Aug 2, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I love the organization. I love living in the state of Arizona. I love the people in Arizona, and I think when you can be a centerpiece and flip something, that's way more gratifying and rewarding," Wilson said when asked why he re-signed with the Cardinals.

"Going through the dark days, the tough times, when you've lost bad games, when there's more Niner fans than Arizona fans. Like, how cool would that be this season when the stadium's packed and we're in a race for the playoffs or a playoff team and we're in the playoffs? Being a centerpiece of changing, like turning the tides. I think that sense of loyalty — that just screams the type of player and person that I want to be.

"I want to be a centerpiece to a franchise and be a guy that was a cornerstone piece that helped flip it. What better place to do it in Arizona? I keep saying it, but I got so much love for Arizona. I genuinely do, and not even tied to the franchise — I can see myself living here for the rest of my life. So I want to bring good vibes, wins to the fan base and to the organization.

"I definitely feel a sense of debt, and I'm gonna work my hardest every single day to show why I deserve that deal."