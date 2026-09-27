Mike Evans, Trent Williams Carted Off in Cardinals vs 49ers Week 3 Battle

The Arizona Cardinals find themselves in a three-possession deficit in the third quarter of their matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, though the home team has seen two of their best players carted off within a short span of each other.

49ers WR Mike Evans went down with a ribs injury and eventually made his way to the sideline before being carted to the locker room in the first half. He has been ruled out for the rest of the game.

Mike Evans was carted off the field after this play. Looks like he could be dealing with possible



-Internal organ damage (Lung or spleen)



Having difficulty catching his breath gives you fear for a punctured lung pic.twitter.com/AGMAhYVqA7 — Dr. Evan Jeffries, DPT (@GameInjuryDoc) September 27, 2026

Evans was questionable with a hip injury this week.

To begin the second half, San Francisco OT Trent Williams was carted off with what's described as a "stinger" which was suffered on the 49ers' opening touchdown drive of the third quarter. He is questionable to return.

Trent Williams has been carted off to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/IhHPChl7KW — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 27, 2026

The 49ers are up 23-13 over Arizona at the time of publish.

The Niners have suffered from an eye-opening amount of injuries, so much so that the team didn't place recently injured defensive end Nick Bosa on injured reserve this past week.

“Losing Bosa was rough yesterday. Losing six out of the ten D-linemen in the last two weeks, that made our team is a little unusual. Don’t think I’ve been a part of that. That has been different," 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters earlier this week.

The Cardinals have been with their fair share of losses due to injury this season as well. Arizona just lost Will Johnson to injured reserve in addition to several other names that feature Tip Reiman, Chase Bisontis, James Conner, Kaleb Proctor and more.

However, the 49ers have mightily struggled in the last few years when it comes to staying healthy, which has extended to 2026.

Still, they were 2-0 entering today and have looked especially strong against a Cardinals team failing to snag any sort of momentum today at Levi's Stadium.