Amid Trade Deadline Frenzy, Unlikely Cardinals Move Would Make Sense
ARIZONA -- With less than a week until the NFL's Tuesday Nov. 4 trade deadline, the Arizona Cardinals sit with a 2-5 record and a massive cloud of mystery surrounding their plans.
"We talk. We talk every day about it. That's kind of him [Monti Ossenfort] but we talk about our team and all of our players every day," Jonathan Gannon said when asked about trade conversations.
The Cardinals could very well be buyers, sellers or stay put with what they currently have.
ESPN, when going through each team's trade candidates, labeled outside linebacker Zaven Collins as a possibility. And honestly, it makes sense.
ESPN: Zaven Collins is Cardinals' Trade Candidate
Josh Weinfuss with why Collins makes sense:
"Edge rusher Zaven Collins. It's highly unlikely that Collins is moved, but if a team is looking for a pass rusher, the Cardinals could get a solid package back for him because of their depth at the position. He has only one sack this season but eight QB hurries. Collins is tall, quick, fast and strong. Though he has adapted to playing outside, he also has experience inside. That could make him a good fit for a variety of defenses."
Especially with the return of BJ Ojulari nearing, the Cardinals will have ample bodies at outside linebacker.
Collins - to his credit - is a tremendous run defender and has versatility to play off-ball linebacker or on the edge.
He's also still relatively young (26-years-old) and is on a cheap contract that expires at the end of the 2026 season.
His overall Pro Football Focus grade of 69.9 ranks 42nd among edge rushers.
Why Trade Makes Sense
Quite frankly, a trade makes sense for both sides.
For the Cardinals, they free up some space in an outside linebacker room that has a potential budding piece in Jordan Burch while Ojulari also potentially can make an impact when caught up to speed.
When it comes to starters, Josh Sweat and Baron Browning have proven to be more than capable of getting to the quarterback on an individual basis.
For Collins, it would mean a fresh start.
That's not said with a bad connotation, though it's clear Collins simply isn't the player the Cardinals need to deploy on all three downs - which was made evident with moves to acquire Burch, Sweat and Browning over the last 12 months.
Collins would get a clean slate with a new team, who might be better to amplify his strengths better - which would be key coming up to a contract year.