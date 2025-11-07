Who Could Cardinals Take in 2026 Draft? Mock Drafts & Expert Opinions
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals currently have the 12th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, though there's plenty of time to see that position change in either direction.
The second half of the season is underway in Arizona, and as we crawl closer to its conclusion, more mock drafts will begin to emerge.
For this week, three different publications published mock drafts after the NFL trade deadline - here's what the Cardinals did in each with our own two cents sprinkled in:
The Athletic: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State
Nick Baumgardner: "Jeremiah Smith is the most talented football player in college football, but Tate continues to make sure people aren’t forgetting about him. The big-bodied junior has had dominant stretches this season, flashing star potential of his own in the process. This would be an elite fit alongside Marvin Harrison Jr., Tate’s former teammate in Columbus."
Our take: The Cardinals better be moved on from Drew Petzing if this is the case, as the Cardinals haven't exactly proven to be an offense that airs it out enough nor utilize weapons outside of Trey McBride and Marvin Harrison Jr. to warrant another high selection on a receiver. Tate is good, but if they won't often use the No. 12 pick, what are we even doing here?
Pro Football Focus: Vega Ioane, OL, Penn State
Trevor Sikkema: "I don’t love the term 'plug and play' when it comes to prospect talk because transitioning from the college game to the NFL is difficult, no matter who you are. But if there is such a thing as an easy transition, Vega Ioane should have it. He has earned a 91.6 PFF pass-blocking grade on true pass sets and a 74.3 PFF run-blocking grade. His hand work is some of the best of any offensive lineman, not just guards."
Our take: While a guard wouldn't be a sexy pick and the Cardinals will probably prefer a tackle here to replace Jonah Williams/Kelvin Beachum, Ioane truly feels good enough to start from Day 1 with no long-term answers at either guard position for Arizona. With Isaiah Adams not quite panning out thus far, this would help solidify the team's offensive line moving forward.
CBS Sports: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami
Ryan Wilson: "Road grader/earth-mover in the run game with enormous size and insane athleticism for that size. He plays with an edge and is better vs. the run than in pass protection right now but well above average in both departments. He could play right tackle or kick inside to guard."
Our take: This would be such a good fit, as Mauigoa is a versatile big man who fits exactly what Arizona will likely be looking for next offseason. Like we said above, picking an offensive lineman will not generate headlines and clicks, but this should undoubtedly help Arizona's offense.
What Picks Do Cardinals Currently Have?
As of now, the Cardinals have their own picks in all seven rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.
While the exact numbers will change with compensatory picks and likely trades pulled off by GM Monti Ossenfort, here's where Arizona currently stands:
- Round 1, Pick 12
- Round 2, Pick 44
- Round 3, Pick 76
- Round 4, Pick 112
- Round 5, Pick 151
- Round 6, Pick 190
- Round 7, Pick 225