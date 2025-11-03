Cardinals Make Official Kyler Murray Decision vs Cowboys
The Arizona Cardinals will not have quarterback Kyler Murray available for their Monday Night Football clash in Week 9 against the Dallas Cowboys.
Murray was questionable entering tonight with a foot sprain but was ruled out ahead of game time, as first reported by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
Murray missed the previous two games with the injury and practiced all week before Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon announced Jacoby Brissett would start for a third straight time.
"Okay with the quarterback, looking at the week of work today, Kyler is not going to be ready to start the game, so Jacoby will start. Obviously, feel good about Jacoby. I do want to give it the next couple days to see if Kyler could possibly have a role on game day. So that's with that," he told reporters on Saturday.
"Everyone's different. Every player, every injury is kind of unique. And he's been pushing. We've been pushing. He is getting better. He's had some more work this last week, but like I said, he's just not ready to go yet."
During the open periods of practice, Brissett was mostly throwing to starting receivers despite Arizona originally preparing for Murray to return.
The Cardinals, under Brissett's guidance, hope to get their first win in six games. Arizona's offense has stepped up in Murray's absence, though the Cardinals as a collective unit have yet to play complementery football and have scraped to a 2-5 start.
Fresh off a bye week, we'll see how impactful the rest has been for the Cardinals - who are gaining Walter Nolen and Garrett Williams back on the defensive side of the ball against Dallas.
“I think (it was beneficial) for everybody," Gannon told reporters when asked about the bye week.
"With your health bucket, you start playing games and the train’s rolling for everybody, You guys leave at that point, but (during) the offense versus defense (portion of practice), the pace was really good. I laugh, but it's like, ‘Oh, they're juiced up to play.’ They are, but they're rested and it looks a little bit different. It was very beneficial.”
Murray's future in Arizona has been full of mystery, as the organization is reportedly all but set to explore their options this coming offseason.
For the current moment, the Cardinals have remained committed to Murray - though how they've carried his status this week has opened the door for conversation on whether he was benched for Brissett outside of the public eye.
Another solid performance from Brissett would only add more fuel to speculation.
Kickoff is at 6:15 PM MST.