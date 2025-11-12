Cardinals Detail the Challenge of Stopping Christian McCaffrey, 49ers
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals' next test doesn't get any easier to pass.
After falling to the Seattle Seahawks, another tough NFC West foe is next on the schedule in the 6-4 San Francisco 49ers.
While San Francisco isn't playing at the same heights as Seattle or the Los Angeles Rams - Arizona's already lost to the 49ers previously this season.
With plenty of questions surrounding the Cardinals' defense, its ability to stop offenses and their overall health - game-planning for the likes of Christain McCaffrey is as tough as it gets according to head coach Jonathan Gannon.
“Tough because they deploy him a bunch of different ways. Obviously, they hand him the ball and then in the passing game, they force you to have different people on him by the way (that) they deploy him in the formations and the personnels and all that," Gannon said of McCaffrey, who had 140 scrimmage yards against the Cardinals earlier this year.
"He is a really good player. It's one thing for an option route, but an option route the way he runs (it), it's tough. He is a premier player, there's no doubt. We have to do a really good job. He's getting a lot of touches in the run and pass game. He can definitely win the game for them if he needs to -- we can't allow that to happen.”
McCaffrey isn't the only weapon in San Francisco to worry about, however. The 49ers have a plethora of different options all under the guidance of one of the game's greatest offensive minds in Kyle Shanahan.
“Offensively they're as good as they come. They have premier players (and) it's a great system. (49ers HC) Kyle (Shanahan) obviously is one of the best out there," Gannon continued.
"Run game -- you don't know where the ball's going. They hide it (well) so it's hard to get the leverages and the angles that you want. In the pass game, you have to really defend every part of the field which makes it challenging because there are times that you're not going to have a lot of help on certain guys.
"They play the game in space in the passing game and it stresses you out so we have to be on the details."
Defensive coordinator Nick Rallis says the six previous matchups he's seen against Shanahan don't exactly help for this week:
“No. Six matchups since I’ve been here, and no matter what it’s hard to prepare for. I actually just left a meeting with the coaches, kinda going through some things that are difficult and I said, 'keep watching and let me know what you guys figure out here.'
"Make sure it's simple, because it’s difficult. It’s the run and pass game. How he can gameplan it to get them into advantage positions, but then to dress it up. I think the advantage of playing them before is I don't even know where we would be looking at that for the first time, it would be harder."
McCaffrey isn't quite at the same level he used to be just a few seasons ago, though it's clear he's a dynamic weapon that's deployed several different ways in both facets of San Francisco's offense.
Can Arizona pass the McCaffrey test? Their season likely depends on it.