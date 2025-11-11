Cardinals Dodge Massive Bullet With Walter Nolen Injury
The Arizona Cardinals dodged a massive bullet with Walter Nolen's knee injury, according to one NFL insider.
CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz gave the following update on X:
"An update on Cardinals first-round rookie defensive lineman Walter Nolen, who left yesterday’s game vs. the Seahawks with a knee injury: The injury is considered minor and it seems likely that he’ll be available when Arizona faces the 49ers Sunday, sources tell CBS Sports."
Nolen exited late in the game and was spotted reaching for his knee, which gave some worry to Cardinals fans - though it seems like he'll be just fine.
“We'll see how it goes this week," head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters when asked about Nolen yesterday. Arizona hits the practice field for the first time on Wednesday.
The Cardinals did place Zay Jones on injured reserve - you can read more about that here.
Cardinals Get Great Walter Nolen News
Nolen, the team's first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, missed the first half of the season with a calf injury that kept him out since before training camp.
The Cardinals took their time with Nolen's return (even after reports surfaced of Nolen potentially being able to play in Week 1) and thus far the early returns have been strong, as he had a historic debut against the Dallas Cowboys.
Nolen provided a massive spark to a Cardinals defensive line that has failed to meet expectations outside of veteran Calais Campbell.
“Yeah, plenty of room. He did play well. He was disruptive," Gannon said after Nolen's debut.
"He's got some things to clean up just like everybody, but I was pleased with where he's at. I really was. Obviously, (he) impacted the game and had some disruption in there in the run and pass game, which was good to see. (He) played probably a touch more than I was anticipating. (I) got the play counts this morning from everybody, but I thought 'Deebo' (DL Coach Winston DeLattiboudere III) did a good job of managing that and then getting him in the game late there to help close the game.”
Nolen was a bit more quiet in Seattle, though his presence in the trenches undoubtedly makes Arizona a better defense.
After a lengthy absence due to his calf, many were worried another departure was set after seeing Nolen go down in Seattle.
Yet by all indications, that won't be the case.