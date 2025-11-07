Cardinals Lose 3 Key Starters Ahead of Seahawks Game
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have ruled out Will Johnson, Mack Wilson and Max Melton for their Week 10 road test against the Seattle Seahawks, according to head coach Jonathan Gannon.
All three players were not present at practice for the Cardinals on Thursday.
It's likely Denzel Burke and Kei'Trel Clark will get playing time alongside Garrett Williams against a tough Seahawks offense.
As for Wilson, he'll be replaced by Cardinals rookie linebacker Cody Simon, who will be wearing the green dot in Seattle.
Johnson, arguably the biggest loss, fell to the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft with medical concerns surround his knee and his longevity, though the Michigan product has undoubtedly proven himself to be everything talent evaluators saw when evaluating his play - a high motor cover guy who can make plays in either man or zone.
Despite missing two games previously this season with a groin injury, Johnson has six passes defensed leads the group of defensive backs while adding 19 tackles and one forced fumble.
“He’s done a good job. He's had his fair share of mistakes just like all of us, but I think he's improving every week and he's working on some things in his game. I look forward to him improving and playing winning football for us really," Gannon said of Johnson earlier this season.
He also previously added, “He takes the coaching, and he applies it. He doesn't make the same mistake twice, typically. I'm pretty hard on him, but he's smart. He's tough. He's got what you're looking for in a corner. He's done a good job since he's been here. And again, I think he's going to continue to ascend the more he plays.”
The Seahawks, 6-2, previously defeated the Cardinals on Thursday Night Football in Week 4.
Now, Arizona will look for revenge with Jacoby Brissett as their starting quarterback and in a loud road environment.
"It's loud and chaotic. I think it's a great venue, I really do. Right on the water right there. I think it's pretty cool. But, yeah, it's one of the better road venues in my opinion," Gannon said of playing at Lumen Field.
Arizona and Seattle will reveal their injury reports later today, though the Cardinals have already ruled out three key defensive starters ahead of Week 10.
We'll see if any more join them later today.