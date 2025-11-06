Cardinals Rookie Sends Shots at Cowboys After Dominant Debut
The Dallas Cowboys have long been known as America's Team - though that wasn't quite the case on Monday Night Football in Week 9.
The Arizona Cardinals pulled off a massive upset at AT&T Stadium last week, stunning the Cowboys in front of a national audience.
Walter Nolen, the team's first-round pick, had himself quite the debut after being out previously with a calf injury.
He also had quite the statement when speaking with reporters in the locker room a few days after.
"What a better stage to do it in, especially Dallas, you know it's supposed to be America's team - it didn't look like it that way," Nolen said.
That's certainly tall talk coming from Nolen, though in terms of individual play, he backed it up.
In his first taste of NFL action, Nolen finished the night with four tackles (2 TFL), one sack and one pass defensed. With the outing, he became the first player since Pittsburgh Steelers OLB TJ Watt in 2017 (and just the fourth player in NFL history) to debut with 1+ sack, 2+ TFLs & 1+ pass defensed.
“Yeah, plenty of room. He did play well. He was disruptive. He's got some things to clean up just like everybody, but I was pleased with where he's at. I really was," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said.
"Obviously, (he) impacted the game and had some disruption in there in the run and pass game, which was good to see. (He) played probably a touch more than I was anticipating. (I) got the play counts this morning from everybody, but I thought 'Deebo' (DL Coach Winston DeLattiboudere III) did a good job of managing that and then getting him in the game late there to help close the game.”
Calais Campbell also added after the game, "To have your first NFL game and go out there and do what he did, it's like, come on man. That's incredible. Now I gotta make sure his head don't get too big. You gotta stay a little poised."
The Cardinals are now 3-5 on the season with hopes of turning things around, and Nolen's presence upfront could be key in ensuring that happens.
Up next is another tough test against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.