Cardinals–Seahawks Game Gets NFL’s Most Electric Play-by-Play Voice
Television viewers for the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks' Week 10 NFC West showdown will be treated to an iconic voice.
Kevin Harlan will be CBS' play-by-play man in Seattle with former NFL QB Trent Green on color analyst duties and Melanie Collins on the sideline.
Harlan, considered one of the best announcers in the entire sports industry, is known for his electric voice in key moments of games. From NBA to NFL action, Harlan's voice is behind some of the most iconic plays in recent professional sports history.
Cardinals-Seahawks will be shown in the local markets while also appearing in New Orleans, Charlotte and much of Minnesota as CBS' lone late game in Week 10.
How to Watch Cardinals at Seahawks
Network: CBS
Stream: NFL Mobile (check local listings for availability)
Radio: ESPN (Roxy Bernstein as play-by-play and Kelly Stouffer as color analyst) and Arizona Sports 98.7 FM (Dave Pasch as play-by-play, A.Q. Shipley doing color analysis with Paul Calvisi on the sideline).
Luis Hernandez (play-by-play) and Irving Villanueva (analyst) are also doing the Cardinals' official Spanish broadcast on 106.7 FM in Arizona.
The Seahawks are -7.5 point favorites entering today. ESPN's football power index gives them a 64.8% chance to win.
The Seahawks are expecting star wide receiver Cooper Kupp to play after entering today as questionable. Injuries have riddled both sides of this key NFC West matchup.
Seattle won their previous meeting back in Week 4 and are 6-2 this season atop the NFC West.
Meanwhile, Arizona is 3-5 and looks to turn things around in the second half of the season.
Things have changed in the desert since the two foes last met, as the Cardinals now tout Jacoby Brissett as their starting quarterback with Kyler Murray sitting on injured reserve.
“Good football team. Coached really well," Brissett said ahead of Week 10.
"I have a lot of respect for (Seahawks Head) Coach (Mike) Macdonald (and) a lot of their players -- I have a ton of respect for those guys. It's going to be a 60-minute game.”
The Cardinals have yet to defeat Seattle in the Jonathan Gannon era, as the Seahawks have won the last eight matchups. Arizona's last win came in 2021.
Kickoff is slated for 2:05 PM MST.