This Free Agent Prediction Would Instantly Boost Cardinals’ Weakest Link

The Arizona Cardinals have several different position groups needing upgraded over the course of the offseason, though it's clear where the organization should allocate top resources.

Whether it be free agency or the draft, the offensive line needs to be a top priority for general manager Monti Ossenfort.

Arizona's operated with a less-than-average offensive line for the last few seasons. While Paris Johnson Jr. and Hjalte Froholdt have performed well, the other three spots have been far too hit-and-miss to hope for success.

Addressing any and all of their three questionable spots along the line is an essential non-negotiable if the Cardinals are serious on turning things around sooner as opposed to later.

In ESPN's free agency preview, the Cardinals were named as the best fit for Carolina Panthers center Cade Mays, who was the No. 43 ranked free agent this offseason and brings versatility to play guard.

Why Cade Mays Makes Sense in Arizona

Dec 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Carolina Panthers center Cade Mays (64) runs on the field before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Matt Bowen: "New coach Mike LaFleur could look at Mays in free agency because of his versatility along the front. While he does have some athletic limitations, Mays is a capable starter at 6-foot-6 and can play the center and guard positions. He had a 94.3% pass block win rate last season, which ranked 20th out of 31 qualifying centers."

Mays will turn 27 later this offseason and just recently emerged as a starter thanks to injuries in 2025 after being a rotational piece for Carolina. He exclusively played center his final two years with the Panthers but does have experience at both left and right guard.

His PFF grade of 62.4 ranked 24th out of 40 centers last season though he ranked 13th in pass blocking. Out of the 726 snaps played last season, he allowed zero sacks and commited just two penalties.

Mays, with Froholdt at center, would effectively slide in at either guard spot for Arizona. The play of Evan Brown took a step back in 2025 on the left side while Isaiah Adams was hot and cold at the position in replacement of the injured Will Hernandez.

Jon Gaines did show some promise at guard towards the later half of the season as well, but is it enough to convince the Cardinals to give him a shot at competing for a starting job?

Mays' starting experience, knowledge as a center and pass-blocking prowess makes him an instant plug-and-play candidate in Arizona.

Spotrac's estimated market value of $12.3 million annually for Mays does seem steep, though Arizona has roughly $40 million in cap space entering this offseason.

