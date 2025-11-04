Here’s the Latest on Cardinals’ Plans at NFL Trade Deadline
The Arizona Cardinals got a well-deserved win on Monday Night Football in Week 9 over the Dallas Cowboys, improving their record to 3-5 on the year.
The win, which stopped a five-game losing streak, has also simultaneously started trade discussions surrounding the organization in a pivotal third year under faces such as head coach Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort.
NBC's Mike Florio says the Cardinals are "rebuffing" potential trades ahead of today's 4 PM deadline to make a deal.
"For now, however, they’re not looking to parlay current contracts into future draft picks," Florio said.
"Per a league source, the Cardinals have been generally rebuffing trade interest."
Why Cardinals Staying Put Makes Sense
The Cardinals are somewhere in football purgatory - they're not bad enough to warrant selling but also not good enough to justify spending at this year's deadline.
And, unfortunately, they shouldn't make any moves until the future of Kyler Murray is solidified.
That future got a whole lot more complicated with Jacoby Brissett's latest performance on Monday Night Football, though Gannon insists Murray will be the starter.
The future beyond 2025 is still murky, as Florio also believes Murray is all but set to be traded next offseason.
There's been some smoke a deal could come at today's deadline, but the NBC Sports insider doesn't buy it after speaking with people in the know.
"So I poked around. And I learned there are too many moving parts for a Murray trade to happen now. Not many teams would be willing to even consider it," Florio said.
"Murray, even without a no-trade clause, would have to be willing to embrace the change of venue. His contract would be an issue. Having fewer suitors would reduce any leverage he’d possibly have for a through-the-door extension."
Other positions in Arizona have come under some heavy watch such as wide receiver, though it doesn't feel as if the Cardinals will disrupt their corps of weapons that features Trey McBride, Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson, Zay Jones and Greg Dortch.
Defensively, Arizona just got the likes of Garrett Williams and Walter Nolen back on the field - so the Cardinals probably want to see what their unit looks like at full strength before making any moves.
For better or worse, the Cardinals appear prepared to stick to their guns at the trade deadline. And with a short turnaround from Monday Night Football, that only decreases the likelihood of making a move.