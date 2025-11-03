When Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Could be Traded
Uncertainty appears to be the right word to describe Kyler Murray and his future with the Arizona Cardinals.
While the Cardinals have vocally backed the previous No. 1 overall pick at every opportunity, noise only grows louder with each loss feeling like another step closer to a massive decision that must be made by general manager Monti Ossenfort.
According to NBC Sports' Mike Florio, he'd be shocked if Murray isn't traded next offseason.
Kyler Murray Predicted to be Dealt Next Offseason
Florio, while he doesn't believe Murray will be dealt ahead of the NFL's Tuesday, Nov. 4 trade deadline - a move when the 2026 league year begins appears all but certain.
"So I poked around. And I learned there are too many moving parts for a Murray trade to happen now. Not many teams would be willing to even consider it," Florio said.
"Murray, even without a no-trade clause, would have to be willing to embrace the change of venue. His contract would be an issue. Having fewer suitors would reduce any leverage he’d possibly have for a through-the-door extension.
"So, despite the current existence of an awkward vibe between Murray and the Cardinals (dating back to the ill-advised 'homework' clause in his 2022 extension), he won’t be going anywhere this season.
"That said, an offseason trade is very realistic. If not likely. The current regime did not draft him. The current regime did not sign him to a second contract. The current regime has yet to be able to pick its own quarterback.
"And with the current regime staring at three years of not making it to the postseason, one way to successful finagle a fourth season will be to lobby ownership for the ability to draft, to sign, or to trade for a new starter."
What to Make of Kyler Murray's Future With Cardinals
According to OverTheCap.com, a Pre June-1 trade for Murray in the 2026 league year would see Arizona eat $17.9 million in dead cap while saving $35.3 million against the salary cap.
There's been plenty of talk on Murray's hefty contract, though we've previously seen teams willing to cut ties if things get bad enough (Russell Wilson in Denver being the most recent example).
Frankly put, 2025 was supposed to be a defining year for people such as Murray, Ossenfort, offensive coordinator Drew Petzing and head coach Jonathan Gannon.
It still is, though for different reasons compared to the start of the season.
Instead of Murray stamping his place in the desert after six seasons of up-and-down play, the writing appears to be on the wall.
Barring an eye-opening turnaround, it feels like Petzing is gone. Murray certainly is trending that way while Gannon and Ossenfort likely get at least one more season.
With veteran Jacoby Brissett playing well and under contract through next season, Arizona is in position to take a quarterback high in the 2026 NFL Draft and let him develop under Brissett.
Florio, to end his article, said, "While it won’t happen before the 2025 trade deadline, it’s a deal that could be put in place before the first day of the 2026 league year, when NFL teams officially can resume swapping players. Barring a return from Murray that sparks an unlikely playoff run, it would be a surprise if a trade doesn’t happen in March."
The second half of Arizona's schedule will need to be played to near perfection for noise to quiet down on Murray's future in the desert.