Klint Kubiak Update: Meetings Done With Cardinals, Raiders

Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak has now completed both meetings with the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders this weekend, according to NFL insider Peter Schrager.

"Klint Kubiak has now met with both the Raiders brass and Arizona brass in Seattle. He will deliberate and so will they. Seahawks leave for San Francisco today. Kubiak - like Kellen Moore a year ago in New Orleans - will likely detract from all media Q's even if decision is made," he wrote on X.

Klint Kubiak has now met with both the Raiders brass and Arizona brass in Seattle. He will deliberate and so will they. Seahawks leave for San Francisco today. Kubiak - like Kellen Moore a year ago in New Orleans - will likely detract from all media Q's even if decision is made. — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) February 1, 2026

The Raiders and Cardinals are the final two NFL teams in search of a new head coach. If Kubiak opts for either job, he won't be able to accept or officially sign anything until Feb. 9 — the day after the Super Bowl.

Outside reporting suggests the Raiders are front-runners to land Kubiak, who has led one of the NFL's most effective offenses this season.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Kubiak's interview "went well" with Vegas brass this weekend.

The #Raiders just wrapped up a second interview with #Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak, per sources.



“Went well,” I was told. https://t.co/z3ZUz7MCqr — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 1, 2026

The Cardinals were scheduled to meet with Kubiak directly after. It's believed the Raiders' meeting ran long while Arizona's process didn't start until after with the potential head coach. If the Cardinals did indeed meet with Kubiak last night, it didn't start until 7:00 PM local time in Seattle.

The #Raiders have completed a 2nd interview with Klint Kubiak for their head coach opening. The #AZCardinals are next. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 1, 2026

The Cardinals, if they don't land Kubiak as expected, will likely try to pivot to Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. Las Vegas, meanwhile, have Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero to fall back on.

The Raiders are projected to have nearly $90 million in cap space entering this offseason with likely No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza also waiting to be drafted later this April. For a first-time head coach, that's an attractive set-up.

Arizona does have cap space, draft capital and notable pieces to work with on both sides of the ball, too, though many believe Kubiak would be more drawn to the Raiders' opportunity to start with a clean slate while the Cardinals still have to work through their Kyler Murray conundrum.

Now, it feels like we're essentially in a waiting game. Kubiak and whatever team he chooses can't make things official until Feb. 9, so the domino will likely fall from whoever didn't land Kubiak by signing or pursuing a new head coach in the mean time.

