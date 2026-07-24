One Starting Job the Cardinals Are Happy They Don't Have to Answer Today

GLENDALE — The Arizona Cardinals now fully have their feet wet in training camp as we approach the second practice of 2026.

Entering camp, we previewed a series of position battles that will occur across Arizona's roster between the next few weeks.

However, there's one puzzle the Cardinals are quite happy they don't have to solve right now.

For multiple reasons.

Cardinals Thrilled They Don't Have to Name Starter at Right Guard

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Isaiah Adams (74) against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals essentially have four-of-five starting spots along the offensive line solidified.

Paris Johnson Jr. again looks to anchor left tackle (despite starting training camp on PUP) while newcomer Isaac Seumalo completes the left side of the line at guard. Hjalte Froholdt returns at center while free agent addition Elijah Wilkinson is the clear favorite at right tackle.

Right guard, however, is up for grabs.

Returning starter Isaiah Adams has the upper-hand against new second-round pick Chase Bistonis, who is widely expected to earn starting duties in his first training camp.

Adams has started 16 games across his first two seasons but has never began a season in the role, filling in due to injuries both times. However, his up-and-down play at guard is what drew the Cardinals to draft his potential replacement in Bisontis this past spring.

From an experience perspective, Adams ultimately has the lead. From a talent and potential outlook, Bisontis is the guy. Some believe Bisontis is the better of the two in both the run and pass game. Others aren't willing to throw a rookie into the fire just yet.

The Cardinals ultimately will have to make that decision, though thankfully for Arizona that won't need solved until the first week of the regular season.

The interesting wrinkle? There might not even be a decision to be made thanks to recent legal trouble Adams finds himself in, as the former third-round pick is facing four different charges related to a guns and gang investigation.

Adams is still present at State Farm Stadium despite everything going on.

"He's doing good. I'm not going to comment too much on that, obviously, and I appreciate you guys not really asking the questions with that. But he's doing good, and it was good to see him," Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur told reporters on Adams.

With Arizona's obvious intent to revamp the rushing attack, settling on a starter at right guard is a decision that might be overlooked by casual fans — though it shouldn't be taken lightly.