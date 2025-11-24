Breaking Down Cardinals' 2 Biggest Mistakes in OT Loss

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals again clinched defeat from the jaws of victory.

This week, it took overtime in the eventual 27-24 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12, one where the Cardinals held nearly 73% chance to win in the middle of the fourth quarter.

Two plays defined Arizona's eighth loss in nine outings, and on the latest episode of the Arizona Cardinals On SI podcast, we broke them down:

Breaking Down Cardinals' Two Costly Mistakes vs Jaguars

The first mistake came towards the tail end of regulation, where Arizona got the ball down deep in Jacksonville with seconds remaining.

Rather than spiking the ball and getting multiple chances at the end zone, the Cardinals opted to try and run a play - killing precious seconds off the clock and ultimately having to settle for a game-tying field goal instead of winning in regulation.

“No. Just because it's the same thing. At least you get a chance to throw it," Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett said after the game. Nearly 20 seconds went off the clock before the ball was snapped.

"It's what we practice, (it’s) what we talk about all week. In that situation it's either him or nobody. Hopefully, you catch a defense sleeping or something like that, but I liked the decision.”

With just six seconds left, Arizona was forced to pull their offense out instead of getting one more play in.

“So at that point where outside of the yard range where I feel comfortable like getting a play off to the end zone because you're out of timeouts. It can't be inbound, so you take a one-on-one shot," Jonathan Gannon said after action.

"Typically we would do that with six seconds, but you're cutting it tight. If it was a little closer where the ball can get up and down a little bit quicker, yes. At that point I wanted to go to overtime.”

The second mistake came in overtime, as the Cardinals were facing a fourth-and-4 with the game on the line.

A deep shot to backup receiver Xavier Weaver - with two defenders - was dialed up.

The pass ultimately fell incomplete and the game was lost, though the Cardinals adamantly defended the play-call afterwards.

“Yeah, they played double-double. So they threw it to the one-on-one. Loved the decision. Go win the game," said Gannon.

Brissett added, "Trying to go win a game. It was the coverage for him. I have to make a better throw.”

