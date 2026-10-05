Social Media Reacts: Cardinals Fans Growing Restless After Giants Loss

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals snatched defeat from the jaws of victory today.

With first-and-goal at the Giants' four-yard line, Arizona came up short of a game-tying touchdown (with an extra point available for a win) in their ultimate 36-24 loss to New York, which was capped by a pick-six as time expired.

Salt was rubbed in the wound of Cardinals fans, and it feels like a perfect place to start this piece is Jacoby Brissett.

Fans Calling For Jacoby Brissett's Starting Spot

Brissett tossed three interceptions and couldn't clutch a pass into the end zone when it mattered. Arizona fumbled a 14-3 lead and now fans are fed up with the veteran.

James said, "Jacoby needs to be shown the door, along with Monti for giving him that contract. If Bidwill could get fired, I would say him too."

Jacoby is the worst QB in the NFL. HE IS ABSOLUTELY CLUELESS WHEN IT COMES TO CLUTCH MOMENTS — aron (@aron_mynatt) October 4, 2026

"It’s going to be a LONG season watching Brissett. Give me Minshew and let him just rip it. Who cares. Brissett had Marv open on the final play and once again refused to come off his first read. That all said, the offense is clearly a QB away…" said Ryan.

Jacoby's time has ran out, holds out the off-season and doesn't show up to put in work with the team. It's showing up in big ways every week. The only thing that matches his horrendous performance today is the atrocities that Rallis is committing with his defense. God awful — Cardinal's Reality (@Dok_Roc) October 4, 2026

Brissett tossed two touchdown passes but had his worst passer rating (55.2) dating back to 2022. His 4.7 yards per completion was also underwhelming.

"I absolutely hate that my team is being quarterbacked by Jacoby Brissett in 2026," said Kyle.

Bench Brissett, fire Rallis, fire Monti. Week 4 and I’m done with this team already. Not great by MLF either. You don’t run the ball once from the 4 with a timeout? Just infuriating — Andrew (@HuskyLover84) October 4, 2026

Jeremiyah Love not being on the field for any of Arizona's key plays at the end of the game also drew plenty of criticism geared towards Mike LaFleur.

Where Was Jeremiyah Love?

How do we not run the ball there at the end of the game with 1 timeout left?



4 yards, 4 downs, 4 throws... 1 pick 6



Ugh.... pic.twitter.com/f38nkYfkjA — Heywoods Almanac (@HeywoodsAlmanac) October 4, 2026

Z said, "Mike LaFleur & Arizona Cardinals staff are so arrogant that their No. 3 overall pick Jeremiah Love doesn’t see the field on the game-winning 12-play drive because of 'personnel fits.'”

Embarrassing play calling



Love is the best player on that offense, they might wanna actually get him the ball occasionally — FGcBlazer (@SavetheBlazers) October 4, 2026

"HAVE to run the ball with J love on 3rd down and if he didn’t get in you then use your timeout," said J_Love_ERA.

Love had 63 yards on 14 attempts against New York's defense.

Mike LaFleur Gets Some Heat

The Cardinals' rookie head coach was given a bit of patience to start the season, though 60 minutes of up-and-down play at MetLife Stadium was enough for some criticism.

Pissed off at the 4pass calls in a row from the 4yrd line



We literally had a 7yd QB rush in the same drive.



We had multiple drives end or fail to start because we called, pass, pass,pass, 4th and 10, punt.



Wtf was LaFluer doing todaym our run game was working. USE IT — Rhombo🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Teese357) October 4, 2026

joke of a coach performance first and goal on the 3 and you do four back to back passes instead of giving it to Jeremiah love or Tyler Algier really the defensive coach needs to be fired Jacoby needs to be kicked off the team and the GM needs to do a better job at getting players — Wolf (@Wolf82009165) October 4, 2026

And Same Old Cardinals?

Same. Old. Cardinals.



106 seasons

7 playoff wins



Nothing. Changes.



Hence the Apathy from National Media — KNP Jay (@jayhastings79) October 4, 2026

Tired of just nonsense and incompetence. This is a generational thing in the culture of the cardinals. Losing and mismanagement. I can only hope for new ownership in this lifetime — Suns fan (@Deezsuns) October 4, 2026

Another 4-13 season with the 4th overall pick that doesn't move the needle.



38 years. Rinse and repeat. — Joe Coldebella (@coldebella) October 4, 2026