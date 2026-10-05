Social Media Reacts: Cardinals Fans Growing Restless After Giants Loss
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ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals snatched defeat from the jaws of victory today.
With first-and-goal at the Giants' four-yard line, Arizona came up short of a game-tying touchdown (with an extra point available for a win) in their ultimate 36-24 loss to New York, which was capped by a pick-six as time expired.
Salt was rubbed in the wound of Cardinals fans, and it feels like a perfect place to start this piece is Jacoby Brissett.
Fans Calling For Jacoby Brissett's Starting Spot
Brissett tossed three interceptions and couldn't clutch a pass into the end zone when it mattered. Arizona fumbled a 14-3 lead and now fans are fed up with the veteran.
James said, "Jacoby needs to be shown the door, along with Monti for giving him that contract. If Bidwill could get fired, I would say him too."
"It’s going to be a LONG season watching Brissett. Give me Minshew and let him just rip it. Who cares. Brissett had Marv open on the final play and once again refused to come off his first read. That all said, the offense is clearly a QB away…" said Ryan.
Brissett tossed two touchdown passes but had his worst passer rating (55.2) dating back to 2022. His 4.7 yards per completion was also underwhelming.
"I absolutely hate that my team is being quarterbacked by Jacoby Brissett in 2026," said Kyle.
Jeremiyah Love not being on the field for any of Arizona's key plays at the end of the game also drew plenty of criticism geared towards Mike LaFleur.
Where Was Jeremiyah Love?
Z said, "Mike LaFleur & Arizona Cardinals staff are so arrogant that their No. 3 overall pick Jeremiah Love doesn’t see the field on the game-winning 12-play drive because of 'personnel fits.'”
"HAVE to run the ball with J love on 3rd down and if he didn’t get in you then use your timeout," said J_Love_ERA.
Love had 63 yards on 14 attempts against New York's defense.
Mike LaFleur Gets Some Heat
The Cardinals' rookie head coach was given a bit of patience to start the season, though 60 minutes of up-and-down play at MetLife Stadium was enough for some criticism.
And Same Old Cardinals?
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Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!Follow DonnieDruin