NFL Insider Rips Cardinals' Surprising Budda Baker Decision

ARIZONA — Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker was perhaps the biggest name that wasn't moved ahead of the league's 2026 trade deadline, ensuring the franchise legend remains with the team through 2026.

It wasn't for lack of suitors.

Baker had numerous teams that did extensive work on him at the deadline according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

"The trade that I thought had the best chance of happening in terms of a big name that didn't was Budda Baker to Buffalo. Now Jacksonville also made the big deal for Jessie Bates, the All-Pro from Atlanta, they also took a long look at Budda Baker. But Arizona, ultimately, was not willing to pull the trigger and it was a little hard for me to understand," said Schultz.

"They're going nowhere. The Cardinals are going nowhere this season. You have a Day 2 pick and probably more you could have gotten out of Buffalo. ... Budda Baker's given them everything. He's been there a decade. He's been to eight Pro Bowls, he's been an All-Pro. That's the type of thing where I just thought the organization should have done right by him."

Full clip:

The #Cardinals decided not to trade Budda Baker to the #Bills, and I struggle to understand why not.



Great chopping it up with my guy @CSimmsQB today. https://t.co/2nOnucQvVS pic.twitter.com/nLf6SWOlon — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 11, 2026

The Bills' offer for Baker was reportedly around a second-round pick, which Arizona declined. Along with Jacksonville, the Detroit Lions were another team believed to be interested in Baker.

The 3-6 Cardinals ultimately didn't trade anybody at the deadline after previously dealing Jacoby Brissett and Marvin Harrison Jr. — Baker, Josh Sweat and even Garrett Williams were possible trade candidates.

Baker's one of the few players who (at least should) have the right to determine his future after spending the last ten seasons in the desert, emerging as a top player in the league and a pillar of a Cardinals franchise that hasn't seen much success since he arrived.

His name has always been involved in trade chatter, though 2026 felt like the most realistic possibility of a trade after Baker reportedly was open to a move to a contender, though he never officially put a trade request in and was open to whatever the future had in store.

Despite Buffalo being an ideal landing spot for Baker in terms of a win-now team along with the aggressive draft capital to make a deal happen, the Cardinals kept the face of the franchise around.

After 2026, Baker has one year remaining on his deal in Arizona. He will turn 31 in January.