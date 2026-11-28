ARIZONA — Change was needed, and Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur knew it.

The show under defensive coordinator Nick Rallis had gone on for far too long. Arizona's defense had sunk to new lows in 2026, and after their Week 11 throttling from the Kansas City Chiefs, LaFleur relieved Rallis of his duties.

Enter: Teryl Austin, a seasoned and longtime defensive mind in the NFL who previously served as the play-caller for the Pittsburgh Steelers before landing in the desert with the label of senior defensive assistant this past offseason.

And there's no better place to start than his prior stomping grounds.

What Steelers Insider Said on Teryl Austin

Cardinals senior defensive assistant Teryl Austin speaks to the media during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on July 30, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Austin spent the last seven years of his coaching career in Pittsburgh before departing this offseason, and his tenure wasn't without a few bumps in the road. Steelers fans notoriously campaigned against Austin as their defensive play-caller, though such is life when you have a headset on an NFL sideline.

Steelers On SI's Noah Strackbein (who is quite busy in Pittsburgh this week) gave us the truth on Austin's time with the organization:

"Teryl Austin’s time in Pittsburgh wasn’t the best, but it’s impossible to deny the impact he had on players like Minkah Fitzpatrick and Joe Haden, both of whom would tell you just how much he helped them grow as players. Austin has always been one of the smartest minds in the NFL, and getting an opportunity to control the defense without the head coach looking over his shoulder may do him good," Strackbein said.

"No one really knows if Mike Tomlin or Austin were to blame for the struggles defensively, or who to praise when the defense looked elite. He has something to prove with this redemption shot, but for a coordinator who was criticized as much as he was in Pittsburgh, the locker room never had anything but belief in and praise for Austin and his abilities."

How This Defense Will Be Similar – And Different – to Nick Rallis

Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis walks the sidelines during their 34-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Nov. 15, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When speaking with reporters this week, Austin promised to not change things up too drastically.

“I don’t think you can have wholesale changes, because the things that we’ve put in, we started that back when we got here in April,” Austin said. “It would be hard to try to change and really get good at it. We’ll try to tweak some things to see if we can and try to make them better somehow some way."

There's a few schematic similarities and differences between the two play-callers.

The most notable difference is Austin's hefty usage of Cover 1 — a man coverage with a single-high, center-field-esque safety playing deep. Over his last four years of calling plays in Pittsburgh, his 24.7% average ranked far above Rallis' 7.8% usage of Cover 1 this season.

Both utilized Cover 3 at nearly 30% rates while Rallis used far more Cover 4 (20.6% to Austin's 10.2%) and Cover 6 (24% to Austin's 3.9%).

Austin also ran more Cover 2 (both man and zone) at a combined 19.2% to Rallis' 11.7%.

Many in the desert wanted Rallis to blitz more. The good news? Austin's prior track record in Pittsburgh gives way for an uptick in sending the house.

Austin had an average blitz percentage of 30.0% during his time with the Steelers, which is a jump from Rallis' 25.9% figure. Only once did Pittsburgh's defense fall out of the top six of NFL team blitz rate when Austin was running the show.

The Steelers did run a base 3-4 defense with Austin, similar to what Rallis did with Arizona.

Is Teryl Austin Auditioning For Full-Time Duties?

Arizona Cardinals senior defensive assistant Teryl Austin walks the sidelines during their training camp red and white practice at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Aug. 9, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He certainly is, and LaFleur didn't mince words on that when he first announced Austin would be taking over those duties.

“We’re going to cast a wide net with this,” LaFleur told Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo on Monday. “Regardless of what we were gonna do these last six weeks, he was going to be on the list.”

And being quite honest, this might be the preferred route by Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill.

The Cardinals were effectively forced to keep Rallis entering 2026 despite bringing in a few other candidates to interview for the opening. This also prevented LaFleur from hand-picking his own coordinator alongside being one of the final head coaches hired in the cycle.

“I'll be honest with you, when it is a little bit later there's been some hires and stuff like that [yes]," LaFleur said when asked if his late arrival impacted the search for a defensive coordinator.

Austin may be a cheaper and more convenient option for the organization compared to other potential candidates — especially with the Cardinals primarily paying LaFleur as their head coach and offensive play-caller.

If Austin is able to turn lemons into lemonade with this defense, that would make him a clear candidate for Arizona this offseason. With that being said, the Cardinals will still bring in a few other names for interviews.

Teryl Austin's Extensive Background

Sep 18, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin on the sidelines against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Austin, 61, began his NFL coaching career with the Seattle Seahawks in 2003 as a defensive backs coach, which lasted through 2006.

Austin landed with the Cardinals in 2007 and remained with Arizona in the same role through 2009.

After a brief stint as the Florida Gators' DC, he returned to the NFL ranks in 2011 to be the Baltimore Ravens' secondary coach from 2011-13.

And for those counting at home, he coached in three Super Bowls up to this point.

Austin's actual NFL defensive coordinator experience began with the Detroit Lions in 2014, which last four seasons before head coach Jim Caldwell was fired and his staff was sent packing.

Austin joined the Cincinnati Bengals as their defensive coordinator in 2018 before jumping ship to the Steelers as a secondary coach the next season.

In 2022, he was promoted to defensive coordinator and held that spot through 2025, where he departed the organization after Mike Tomlin retired.

Overall, Austin has 22 years of NFL coaching experience and nine years of coordinator experience, all coming after the 2014 season.