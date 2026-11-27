ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals have had plenty of storylines surrounding the organization in 2026.

It's been a year full of ups and (mostly) downs in the desert under first-year head coach Mike LaFleur, who has had to deal with nearly every problem imaginable.

One of the oddest developments has been cornerback Max Melton and his recent benching. The Cardinals have cycled their cornerback room fairly often this season, though Melton has seen his snaps dwindle in recent weeks.

"I thought his energy on the sidelines with both the defense and offense was awesome," LaFleur said of Melton this week. "I thought he had some good gunner reps. I'm going to kind of keep it in-house in terms of where we're at after that, but Max knows and we'll keep it there."

The player himself, speaking with reporters in the locker room, was pretty clueless on why he's been out of action as of late.

Max Melton Gets Honest on Recent Benching

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals cornerback Max Melton (16) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I haven't gotten a clear answer to what I've done to give a move from my spot," Melton told reporters after Friday's practice.

"What I have to do to get back out there? I'm sticking to my normal routine, still making plays in practice, paying attention in meetings, still doing everything I think is right. I don't know, just kind of lost and frustrated."

Max Melton hasn't gotten a clear answer as to why he has fallen out of the starting lineup.



The Cardinals cornerback added he knows there are things to clean up but doesn't believe they should warrant his benching ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/uWk4OGoxxG — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) November 27, 2026

He also added:

"I thought I was having a good season. Shooting a 1,000%? No way, but 90s? Yeah. Out of 60-something reps, two mistakes or something like that? I don't know. Like I said I'm not shooting 1,000%. I might get a slant caught on me, I get a dig caught on me, it's normal football. Out of 60-something reps, I promise you maybe one or two reps you ain't gonna have your best play.

"Obviously there's things everybody can correct. Go back at the game, nitpick it — but something to get your time taken away? I don't believe so, to be honest. Just my opinion."

In three of Arizona's last four games, Melton's played under 50% of defensive snaps. Their most recent battle in Kansas City featured zero defensive snaps but 23 (95%) special teams plays.

Melton's 42.7 Pro Football Focus grade ranks 99th out of 108 cornerbacks this season.

There's a belief there was tension between Melton and former Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis, as Melton was also benched down the stretch of last season.

After Rallis was recently relieved of his duties, there was some thoughts of the former second-round pick potentially getting back into action.

It doesn't appear that will change this week, based on Melton's post today:

I do something to somebody?😭 — MAX MELTON (@melton_max) November 27, 2026

Who knows where this will lead, though there's growing frustration within the Cardinals' locker room — and it's not just from losing.